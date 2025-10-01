JM Lapp Acquires 86-Year-Old Haldeman Mechanical, Expanding Plumbing & HVAC Services in Lancaster County and the Manheim Community

"This move goes deeper than growth, as a Main Street company, it strengthens our roots while expanding plumbing and HVAC services," said Matt Lapp, Founder & CEO of JM Lapp. "We're honored to carry forward Haldeman's legacy of craftsmanship and community service. Post this

Mark Haldeman, former owner of Haldeman Mechanical, shared: "Our family has been proud to serve Manheim for generations. Partnering with JM Lapp ensures that our customers will continue to receive the highest quality of care from a company that shares our values and commitment to community."

Ilya Tlumach, President of JM Lapp, added: "We are honored to carry on the legacy of Haldeman by honoring the past while building the future. Bob Wiley, will lead the Manheim Haldeman team, ensuring continuity for customers and the community. An important part of this deal was building upon the decades of relationships within the community. That's why we're so grateful that Kenny; Manheim's trusted plumber for more than 50 years; has chosen to stay on board. Kenny's deep community ties and experience will be invaluable as he helps us develop and invest in the next generation of service technicians, ensuring that the values and craftsmanship that built Haldeman remain strong for years to come."

The acquisition will expand JM Lapp's service area and enhance its capacity to deliver plumbing, heating, and cooling solutions for both residential and light commercial customers. With offices now in New Holland and Manheim, JM Lapp is positioned to respond more quickly and provide greater support to customers throughout the county.

As part of the transition, JM Lapp will continue employing Haldeman Mechanical's skilled team while introducing new technologies and systems that enhance the customer experience, including preventative maintenance programs and service innovations.

About JM Lapp Founded in 2006, JM Lapp is a privately-owned mechanical company based in New Holland, PA. Specializing in plumbing, heating, and cooling services, JM Lapp is committed to creating exceptional customer experiences through craftsmanship, preventative care, and a relentless focus on people and community.

