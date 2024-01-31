JMA Management Center (JMAM) Announces the Launch of Manga for Business and Self-Help Books in Support of Visual Learners in the United States

Manga for Success Series is Available Now Wherever Books Are Sold

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A popular and time-honored tradition in Japan is now coming to the U.S. market. Manga, printed anime cartoons long popular in its country's entertainment and business media and among U.S.-based anime fans, is making inroads in American business publications thanks to JMA Management Center Inc. (JMAM) and Wiley.

English-language business/self-help books illustrated with Manga, entitled Manga for Success, are now available wherever books are sold on topics such as Managing Change and Business Problem-Solving & Strategy. The lively and aesthetically pleasing Manga drawings will undoubtedly appeal to younger generations accustomed to only reading online and not normally drawn to traditional business literature. They are the first English-language Manga series in the Business/Self-Help Category.

The books are perfect for starting the New Year with a fresh, simpler approach to business learning especially for those who have difficulty absorbing standard business acumen fare.

Manga for Success titles include Marketing; Resilience, Confidence, & Positive Thinking; The Psychology of Personal Growth & Better Relationships; Managing Change; Business Problem-Solving & Strategy; and Leading Meetings & Teams.

Manga for Success combines highly visual Manga-told stories with clear explanations of the most important business/self-help topics. They feature business and self-help concepts about which most vital business professionals need to be expert. Now, these Manga stories make learning easier and more fun.

"We are excited to bring popular and visually appealing Manga drawings to U.S. business books," said Takashi Tokita, General Manager, Global Business Division, JMA Management Center Inc. (JMAM). "There are already so many fans of Manga enjoying the drawings and anime via comic books and video games. We are confident that the same audience can be found among the English-speaking public looking for new ways of learning business principles. We are also creating Manga versions of existing business/academic/self-help books to add to the easy-to-learn market segment."

Manga for Success also notes:

Learning with Manga visuals lowers hurdle to read and understand complex theories.

The main character in each book overcomes challenges by use of the theories introduced which also provides similar encouragement to readers.

The books are 100% Manga but supplemented with summaries of self-care/business theories for further understanding.

Case studies with Manga help experience real life like situations.

Just like with infographics, Manga's visual component increases learning efficiency.

About JMA Management Center Inc. (JMAM)

The JMA Management Center (JMAM) supports professional and personal development in three main areas: publishing, human resources development, and planner production. We have around 80 years of experience in publishing, beginning when we were part of the Japan Management Association, established in 1942 to promote management efficiency in industry. We became an independent company in 1991.

Our books are practical and useful texts for adult and child readers. This site lists 70 titles we believe will be of particular interest to readers outside Japan. Many are specifically written for those seeking to learn more about living or working in Japan. All draw on the knowledge we have accumulated over our history as management professionals.

Because we aim to reach every reader who hopes to learn new things and develop their skills, we design our books in a variety of formats, using appealing illustrations and even manga (comics) to convey information effectively. We are confident that our publications can contribute to your company's success.

