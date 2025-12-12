JMGO N3 4K Projector Offers Stunning 4K Quality Without the Premium Price

JMGO has introduced the N3 4K, a compact triple-laser smart projector built for consumers who want to graduate from basic LED systems without paying premium home-cinema prices. The projector is on sale now with a holiday season introductory price of $1,099 (MSRP $1,399), bringing high-end performance into mid-range territory. The N3 4K features a 1.0–1.3x optical zoom and the latest Google TV 3.0 with Netflix, rare at this price point. Powered by MALC 3.0 Triple Color Laser Optics, it delivers 1800 ISO lumens, 1600:1 FOFO contrast, 10-bit colour, and 110 percent BT.2020 coverage. JMGO's modular RGB engine and quad-layer diffusion system sharpen uniformity, reduce speckle, and maintain full 4K resolution across 40 to 300-inch screens via a 0.47-inch DMD. For everyday home use, the N3 4K includes a 160-degree gimbal, instant Auto Keystone, instant Auto Focus, adaptive brightness, and optical zoom that adjusts image size without moving the projector. The compact 245x195x223mm chassis keeps noise under 26dB, ideal for bedrooms and smaller spaces. Audio comes from a 20W Master Sound stereo system with Dolby Audio. With Google TV, users get Netflix, Google Assistant, Google Cast, and access to more than 10,000 apps. With its limited-time $1,099 introductory price, the N3 4K sets an aggressive new benchmark for performance and value in the mid-range projector market.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JMGO has officially launched the N3 4K, a feature-packed compact smart projector designed to elevate home viewing with a modest price tag. With a holiday season introductory price of $1,099 (MSRP $1,399), the N3 4K offers triple-laser performance and optical zoom capabilities, making it a compelling option for consumers looking to enhance their home cinema setup.

Key Features