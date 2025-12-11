JMGO O2S Ultra Tri-Laser Home Cinema Projector Now on Sale

JMGO's O2S Ultra, its most advanced ultra-short-throw tri-laser projector, is now on sale following its unveiling at IFA 2025. Engineered with the MALC™ 3.0 Tri-Laser Optical System, the O2S Ultra delivers true 4K resolution and offers a premium home cinema experience in a compact, design. From just 16.8 cm away, the O2S Ultra projects a 100-inch image with an ultra-short-throw ratio of 0.16:1. Its chassis incorporates recycled materials and pairs seamlessly with JMGO's optional 120-inch motorized ALR screen for a refined, immersive setup. Co-developed with Dynaudio, the integrated Dolby Audio and DTS-HD certified sound system provides rich, room-filling performance without external speakers. The projector features Google TV with Netflix built in, giving users instant access to thousands of apps and streaming services through JMGO's intuitive Dashboard interface. The O2S Ultra is available now for $2,999.99 at JMGO.com and Amazon.
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unveiled at IFA 2025 and on sale now, JMGO O2S Ultra redefines home cinema, setting a new benchmark in Smart Tri-Laser Projection. The O2S Ultra is the most advanced ultra-short throw projector to date. It combines cinematic power, Dynaudio sound, and sustainable design for the ultimate home entertainment experience.
With its intelligent projection capabilities, the O2S Ultra transforms any living space into a fully immersive home cinema. Engineered with JMGO's proprietary MALC™ 3.0 Tri-Laser Optical System, it delivers extraordinary 4K clarity, vibrant color precision, and rich, room-filling sound - establishing a new standard for design-led home entertainment.
Designed for modern lifestyles, the O2S Ultra embodies elegance and sustainability. Its compact chassis is crafted from recycled materials, blending seamlessly into any interior. Paired with the optional 120-inch motorized screen, it creates a refined, immersive setup that elevates both entertainment and aesthetic.
From just 16.8 centimeters away, the O2S Ultra projects a 100-inch image with razor-sharp detail. Its ultra-short throw 0.16:1 ratio makes it ideal for modern living spaces where style meets performance.
Producing 3,600 ISO lumens of brightness and a 3,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, the projector ensures every frame bursts with lifelike vibrancy and cinematic depth - even in ambient light. Covering 110% BT.2020 color gamut and achieving ΔE < 1 color accuracy, the O2S Ultra reproduces every hue exactly as intended by the creator.
Sound is equally commanding. Co-developed with the renowned audio brand Dynaudio, the O2S Ultra features an integrated sound system certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. The result is full-bodied, balanced sound that envelops the room - eliminating the need for external speakers and completing the cinematic experience.
The O2S Ultra also features the latest Google TV platform with Netflix integrated, offering seamless access to over 10,000 apps and streaming services. JMGO's intuitive modular Dashboard interface make navigation effortless, enabling users to interact naturally with their entertainment.
The O2S Ultra is on sale now with an MSRP of $2,999.99 from JMGO website or Amazon.com.
[email protected], www.jmgo.com
