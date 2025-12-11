JMGO O2S Ultra Tri-Laser Home Cinema Projector Now on Sale

"With its intelligent projection capabilities, the O2S Ultra transforms any living space into a fully immersive home cinema." Post this

Designed for modern lifestyles, the O2S Ultra embodies elegance and sustainability. Its compact chassis is crafted from recycled materials, blending seamlessly into any interior. Paired with the optional 120-inch motorized screen, it creates a refined, immersive setup that elevates both entertainment and aesthetic.

From just 16.8 centimeters away, the O2S Ultra projects a 100-inch image with razor-sharp detail. Its ultra-short throw 0.16:1 ratio makes it ideal for modern living spaces where style meets performance.

Producing 3,600 ISO lumens of brightness and a 3,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, the projector ensures every frame bursts with lifelike vibrancy and cinematic depth - even in ambient light. Covering 110% BT.2020 color gamut and achieving ΔE < 1 color accuracy, the O2S Ultra reproduces every hue exactly as intended by the creator.

Sound is equally commanding. Co-developed with the renowned audio brand Dynaudio, the O2S Ultra features an integrated sound system certified for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. The result is full-bodied, balanced sound that envelops the room - eliminating the need for external speakers and completing the cinematic experience.

The O2S Ultra also features the latest Google TV platform with Netflix integrated, offering seamless access to over 10,000 apps and streaming services. JMGO's intuitive modular Dashboard interface make navigation effortless, enabling users to interact naturally with their entertainment.

The O2S Ultra is on sale now with an MSRP of $2,999.99 from JMGO website or Amazon.com.

JMGO, www.jmgo.com

