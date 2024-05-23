JMicron and Vinpower will introduce the WORLD'S FIRST Enhanced 10Gbps Portable SSD (PSSD) compatible with Apple iOS and supports iPhone iAP2 at Taiwan's 2024 Computex

"...when Vinpower approached us about collaborating on a next generation SSD for portable mobile devices, in particular the underserved iPhone and iPad platforms, it was a natural fit," proclaims Tim Liu, CEO & General President of the JMicron Technology Corporation. Post this

"JMicron has long been a bridge between technologies in the storage market and when Vinpower approached us about collaborating on a next generation SSD for portable mobile devices, in particular the underserved iPhone and iPad platforms, it was a natural fit," proclaims Tim Liu, CEO & General President of the JMicron Technology Corporation. "The PSSD with the integrated iVP817 will enhance the user experience and provide a necessary expedited backup solution for millions of iPhone and iPad users around the world."

Even though the current iPhone 15Pro and 15Pro Max series offer a USB Type C connection that allows virtually any storage device with a USB-C connection to access the Files App and transfer in real time Apple Pro Res video content, there are tremendous limitations due to security factors for those storage devices to fully access critical content in its authentic form. Since standard USB connected devices use the MSC protocol whereas Apple iOS devices require their proprietary iAP2 protocol, which is only available for MFi certified devices, creating a barrier for traditional USB-C connected storage devices to access the most important content stored on an iPhone or iPad. Whereas, Vinpower adds its experience and extensive MFi certified storage products and Apps, to be able to allow the PSSD to use the iAP2 protocol through an expanded range of connections and storage devices, providing a wider array of access to critical content, like personal photos and videos, contacts, and much more.

Research shows us that there are approx. 146 billion iPhone users* and 850 million iCloud users** around the world. Of those 850 million iCloud users, 70% pay for higher capacity iCloud storage***, equaling roughly 585 million iPhone/iPad users pay for access to a higher capacity cloud storage for their iPhone/iPad content, which is around 40% of iPhone users. That means that nearly 60% of iPhone users, for one reason or another, may not have a true full backup solution. That equates to more than 800 million global iPhone users could benefit from a secure, high capacity, fast and easy method to backup, share, and transfer their critical content to or from an iPhone or iPad.

"We live in a fast-paced world and have become a culture obsessed with instantaneous gratification. If it takes more than a few seconds to access content, we become impatient and frustrated," exclaims Calvin Chang, C.E.O. of Vinpower, Inc. "That's why Vinpower collaborated with JMicron in developing the PSSD with the iVP817, to address a growing need in the market for a backup and storage solution, especially Apple iOS users, that can provide incredibly fast data transfer speeds with high-capacity storage, beyond anything on the market today."

The PSSD will be shown during the 2024 Computex, from June 4th – 7th, 2024 at two locations; by invitation from JMicron at their Courtyard by Marriott Taipei suite or Vinpower will display at BOOTH LOCATION: TWTC Nangang, J0310 inside the Computex tradeshow.

About Vinpower, Inc.

Vinpower is an award-winning leading developer of digital storage and backup, cross platform power + storage, mobile Apps, as well as optical disc, flash, and HDD/SSD duplication equipment and media. In addition to Vinpower's legacy duplicators and media, our offerings include the iXflash, iXflash Cube, and iXCharger, which allow the users to backup, transfer, review and restore their digital content across multiple platforms, including Apple iPhone and iPad, Android Smartphones and Tablets, PC and Mac computers and laptops, Google Chromebook, as well as virtually any storage or player application with a USB or Lightning connection. With our Corporate Headquarter in Los Angeles, California, USA, sales offices in Germany and Taiwan, as well as distribution channels around the world, we can meet the demands and pricing expected in a rapidly expanding global market. As a true manufacture with an array of patented designs and technology, Vinpower has the ability to OEM/ODM customized applications and equipment for qualified vendors on a number of levels. Never satisfied with good enough, Vinpower constantly pushes the envelope to develop new features and enhance their existing product to stay in tune with the customers' needs and expectations.

About JMicron,

JMicron Technology Corporation is an industry-leading IC design company based in Hsinchu, Taiwan from 2001. JMicron is devoted to specialize in designing high-speed data and signal interfaces bridge controllers between USB 3.2 20Gbps, PCIe Gen4, SATA 6Gb/s and UFS 2.1 and so on. We provide the most outstanding and valuable technologies, products and services to customers around the world.

