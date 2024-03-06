JN Private Wealth Management Launches Virtual Family Office

We are launching a comprehensive virtual family office that we believe will help clients navigating complicated financial situations to achieve clarity and success. Wealth management alone is not sufficient for every client – some investors need more, and we are here to help. Post this

"For over three decades, we have helped individuals and families manage complex financial needs to achieve their life goals," said Jamie Waldren. "With the transition to the RIA model, we are launching a comprehensive virtual family office that we believe will help clients navigating complicated financial situations to achieve clarity and success. Wealth management alone is not sufficient for every client – some investors need more, and we are here to help."

JN Private Wealth is working with TradePMR for technology and custodial services. The team was attracted to TradePMR because of its flexible technology and RIA growth support. "With our new RIA, we're looking forward to accessing diverse technologies that can help streamline our processes and facilitate our growth. As we evaluated TradePMR, we believed that their Fusion platform and deep knowledge of the RIA industry would prove valuable in helping us achieve our goals," said Waldren.

"We're excited to welcome JN Private Wealth," said Al Caiazzo, President of First Clearing. "Jamie and his team have built an impressive practice, and we believe the RIA model will be a great fit for their team and expanding client base moving forward."

About JN Private Wealth

Based in Columbia, Maryland, JN Private Wealth is a fee-only Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) that offers comprehensive wealth management and virtual family office services to clients nationwide. Founded by Jamie Waldren, the firm provides holistic advice to its clients backed by decades of industry experience. For more information, visit: www.jnprivatewealth.com.

A copy of our Form CRS and Form ADV Brochures, which further describe our services and fees, is available upon request.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisers (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisers' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

Securities are offered through Trade-PMR, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

About First Clearing

First Clearing is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. First Clearing provides correspondent services to broker-dealers and registered investment advisers and does not provide services to the general public. Learn more at: www.firstclearing.com

TradePMR and First Clearing are not affiliated.

