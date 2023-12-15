Joachim Nagel, President of the Deutsche Bundesbank, Joins the Group of Thirty

The Group of Thirty (G30) announced today that Dr. Joachim Nagel has joined the Group's membership.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WASHINGTON—December 15, 2023: The Group of Thirty (G30) announced today that Dr. Joachim Nagel has joined the Group's membership. Dr. Nagel was appointed President of the Deutsche Bundesbank on January 7, 2022, after previously serving in leadership roles throughout the bank during his career. Additional past positions include Deputy Head of the Banking Department at the Bank for International Settlements, Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Boerse AG, and Member of the Executive Board of KfW Group.

The Group of Thirty, founded in 1978, is an independent global body comprised of economic and financial leaders from the public and private sectors and academia. It aims to deepen understanding of economic and financial issues, and of the international repercussions of decisions taken in the public and private sectors. Members participate in the Group in their personal capacities, not on behalf of any organization, public or private, to which they may be affiliated. A full list of current G30 members is available at http://group30.org/members.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said: "We are delighted to have Joachim Nagel join the Group of Thirty. He brings nearly twenty years of central banking experience. I know his considered views and insights will add depth to our discussions and to the understanding of challenges ahead in Europe and globally."

Mark Carney, Chair of the Group of Thirty, said: "I welcome Joachim to the Group of Thirty and look forward to his contributions in the years ahead. The effectiveness of the G30 depends fundamentally upon our exemplary membership and their distinct experiences, I am certain Joachim will play a vital role moving forward."

Joachim Nagel said: "I feel greatly honored to join the Group of Thirty. Participating in the Group's deliberations and benefitting from its rich intellectual life presents a unique opportunity."

