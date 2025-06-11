Joan Schwartz releases 'Divine Healing: Ancient Secrets of Our Ancestors'

New book bridges science and spirituality with the Integrated Healing Dynamics Method for self-guided mind-body-spirit healing

RIVERTON, Utah, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- First-time author Joan Schwartz marks her entry into publishing with the release of "Divine Healing: Ancient Secrets of Our Ancestors" (published by Balboa Press). Blending ancient spiritual insight with contemporary scientific understanding, this book introduces the Integrated Healing Dynamics (IHD) Method — a holistic, accessible healing framework designed to awaken the innate power within every individual.

Rooted in a vision that first appeared to her in 1988, Schwartz says the inspiration for "Divine Healing" came through higher guidance. "I had a revelation and saw the book from beginning to end," she recalls. "Later, I was given direction to write a healing book so that if people couldn't get a session or help from me, they could heal themselves."

"Divine Healing: Ancient Secrets of Our Ancestors" is a complete healer's resource that empowers readers with the knowledge and techniques to realign their energy, awaken their body's natural healing systems, and cultivate peace, joy, and self-love. The IHD Method taught in the book is the culmination of a lifetime of spiritual dialogue and deep intuitive knowing. Through its simple, step-by-step exercises and guiding principles, readers are invited to remove the "mask" that blocks them from their true essence — and step into their divine right to healing.

"Healing is not just about the body; it is about the mind and spirit too," the author reminds. From relieving physical pain to addressing emotional wounds and spiritual imbalances, "Divine Healing: Ancient Secrets of Our Ancestors" offers a practical roadmap to transformation. To get a copy and learn more, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/847934-divine-healing.

Joan Schwartz is a seasoned hypnotherapist and integrative healer with decades of experience in energy work, clinical hypnotherapy, and alternative healing. Her journey began in childhood with a deep sensitivity to unseen energies and was shaped by transformative life events, including a pivotal car accident in 1965 and a near-fatal brain hemorrhage. With a Ph.D. in Alternative Healing, Clinical Hypnotherapy and Philosophy, Schwartz blends science and spirituality to empower others in unlocking their healing potential. She is passionate about helping individuals live peaceful, fulfilling lives through self-discovery and holistic healing practices.

