Joash Lee, Venture Partner at VNTR Capital, Joins Forbes Business Council

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VNTR Capital's Joash Lee has accepted an invitation to join the Forbes Business Council.

Forbes Business Council is one of the nine Councils of Forbes Councils, a group of senior-level professionals across different industries who have raised funding of at least $1M or generated a minimum of $1M in annual revenue.

Further requirements for joining Forbes Councils include a track record of successfully driving business growth, as well as strong personal and professional achievements.

Joash Lee was selected by the Forbes Councils review committee for his experience in entrepreneurship and venture capital. He previously developed and grew products from $0 to $1M+ at an EdTech startup while co-leading VNTR Capital in Singapore. In addition, he serves as a Board Advisor at various startups/funds and has personally invested in prominent startups such as Elon Musk's xAI.

As a member of the Business Council, Joash Lee will engage in discourse with other respected leaders in a private forum. He will also author opinion editorials for Forbes and contribute to Expert Panels alongside other experts.

"I'm excited to be a member of the Forbes Business Council, where I'll work with a community of professionals to drive dialogues about emerging technologies like AI, Web3, and ClimateTech. Joining the Forbes Business Council will solidify VNTR's position as one of the leading investor communities and syndicates globally. I'm also on the lookout for founders working on projects in emerging technologies, so feel free to connect if you're building in the space."

ABOUT VNTR CAPITAL

VNTR Capital is a global investor community and syndicate focused on emerging technologies with a reach of over 100k active investors and a presence in over 45 cities. As one of the world's leading investor communities, the firm organizes more than 100 events annually, fostering a vibrant community of investment professionals who collaborate, share deal flow, and co-invest alongside top funds.

