Job Mobz, a Leading Global RPO firm Acquires Golden Hive

We are thrilled to welcome Kelly Gutilla, the President of Golden Hive, who will be joining Job Mobz as President of the Golden Hive division. His vast experience at Aerotek, Verily Life Science, and visionary approach to RPO solutions will be instrumental in seamlessly integrating the strengths of both organizations.

Jesse Tinsley, Founder and CEO of Job Mobz: "This acquisition marks a new era of growth and innovation for Job Mobz. We are thrilled to integrate Golden Hive's world-class RPO, team, and customers into our ecosystem of industry leading brands. Their addition to our team is a strategic step towards enhancing our global footprint and continuing our success story in providing top-tier RPO services. It's an exciting time for the future of both companies."

Ranil Piyaratna, Co-founder and CFO of Human Bees: "We are confident that Job Mobz will lead and deliver exceptional value for our clients and stakeholders as they take over the Golden Hive brand. We look forward to focusing our energy into the healthcare space with our latest venture PulsedIn, a social network for the nurses. Focusing on community building, career placement, and credentialing."

2023 has been a landmark year for Job Mobz, with transformational growth and strategic mergers and acquisitions:

Acquisition of Flawless Recruit in May: Job Mobz expanded its services with the strategic acquisition of Flawless Recruit. For more details, visit Flawless Recruit's Announcement.

Announced the Planned Acquisition of Recruiter.com in August: Further strengthening its market presence, Job Mobz is planning to acquire key intellectual properties from Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT), including the Recruiter.com brand and website. For more information, visit Yahoo Finance and RecruitingDaily.

Acquisition of Golden Hive in December: The latest acquisition of Golden Hive represents a significant step in Job Mobz's expansion strategy.

The newly combined companies should enjoy strong growth opportunities. The RPO industry is expected to grow significantly, with Grand View Research projecting the global RPO market to reach USD 24.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023.

Job Mobz and Golden Hive are committed to delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to their clients. This acquisition is a fusion of shared values and aspirations aimed at redefining the recruitment experience.

About Job Mobz:

Founded in 2012, Job Mobz has quickly become one of the premier RPO firms worldwide. We specialize in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) services, offering sourcing, screening, identifying, and hiring world-class candidates in any given geography, function, and time frame. Job Mobz provides a wealth of employment services options, catering to early-stage startups and Fortune 500 clients alike with high-quality recruiting services. HRO Today recognized Job Mobz as a Bakers Dozen Top RPO in 2022 and 2023.

Media Contact

Jesse Tinsley, Job Mobz Inc, 1 4084617992, [email protected], Jobmobz.com

SOURCE Job Mobz Inc