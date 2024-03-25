Job Mobz Acquires Before You Apply to Revolutionize Job Search Experience

"Looking for a job is easy, but finding out real, relevant information on prospective employers presents a daunting challenge, particularly for the most in-demand talent on the market," said Matt Charney, Editor in Chief of Recruiter.com Post this

Before You Apply has been at the forefront of enhancing transparency into companies for job seekers by providing candidates with a comprehensive behind-the-scenes look at potential employers. The platform enables top talent to make informed decisions by exploring alignment with company values, team dynamics, and work-life balance by providing insights and information directly from the perspective of current employees and company leaders.

"The integration of Before You Apply into Job Mobz's platform of recruiting related offerings, covering the gamut from services and software to media and consulting, marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform the candidate experience while providing increased personalization across the job search process," said Jesse Tinsley, Job Mobz founder and CEO. "With limited options available to allow passive candidates the chance to hear from real employers and real workers about real opportunities in real time, we strongly believe that Before You Apply will meet an existing market need for increased brand awareness, transparency around company culture and a more informed decision making process for job seekers across industries, levels and markets. I'm really excited to welcome Before You Apply into our community of companies and brands.".

While a handful of complementary solutions exist for top talent today, Before You Apply offers an end-to-end solution for companies to not only strengthen their employer brand and increase their relevancy and reach, but, most importantly, provides a one-stop solution for employers looking to extend and augment their positioning as an employer of choice while creating compelling collateral that will ultimately provide companies with a competitive advantage in the increasingly cutthroat competition for top talent.

Before You Apply (BYA) boasts a strong portfolio with over 70 customers, including notable companies like Loom, Instacart, Handshake, Turo, GovSpend and Figma, among others. This diverse customer base of some of the world's best known brands and fastest growing employers across industries and markets highlights BYA's inherent effectiveness and universal appeal in providing increased insights and greater transparency into company cultures, vision and values. These capabilities, in turn, directly contribute to more informed job searches and more efficient application processes, solving some of the most pervasive and persistent challenges facing employers today.

"Nate Guggia and I started BYA to help people find jobs they love with people they trust. That's the dream of every professional, but solving for this is incredibly difficult," said Jackson Solway, co-founder and CEO of Before You Apply. "We nailed a formula within the tech industry, and joining forces with Job Mobz represents a thrilling opportunity to scale into the wider economy. Together, we are poised to redefine the job search and application process, making it more transparent, informative, and tailored to the needs and aspirations of today's workforce."

The terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed. However, both companies have expressed their commitment to a seamless transition for their users and clients. Further details about the integration of services and offerings will be shared in the coming months.

About Job Mobz:

Job Mobz controls company assets valued over $100M in brands in the HR and Recruiting space that include services, software and media brands. Some of the brands include Recruiter.com, Flawless, Goldenhive, and others.

About Before You Apply:

Before You Apply is a revolutionary platform offering job seekers a glimpse into company cultures and work environments before applying. Through candid employee insights, Before You Apply empowers candidates to make informed decisions about their career moves, ensuring a better fit and happier, more productive work experiences.

