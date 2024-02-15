Job Mobz Announces Hiring Matt Charney as New Editor-in-Chief

Industry Veteran joins Job Mobz after its planned acquisition of Recruiter.com, to lead communications and content strategy. Key hire signals post-acquisition reinvestment in Recruiter.com and planned repositioning as an independent media destination and content platform.

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Job Mobz, a leading global recruitment solutions firm, has appointed Matt Charney as Editor-in-Chief. In his new role, Charney will head content, analyst/industry relations, and marketing communications. He is expected to lead growth for the planned acquisition of Recruiter.com, long established as one of the world's top destinations for talent acquisition, hiring leaders, and recruiting practitioners.

The appointment follows the recent acquisition announcement of the Recruiter.com brand and website by Job Mobz from Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:RCRT), demonstrating the company's long-term strategy in creating an editorially independent, vendor-agnostic platform that covers the talent acquisition and staffing industries with high-quality, high-impact journalism.

"Matt Charney brings a wealth of experience in strategic content development and industry relations, aligning well with Job Mobz's vision for high-quality, impactful journalism in the talent acquisition sector," said Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Job Mobz.

In his new role, Charney will lead the editorial and content teams and oversee strategic content development, industry relations and strategic partnerships, brand marketing, event and product coverage, and growth.

As a key member of the holding company's leadership team, he will also work closely with Job Mobz's extensive portfolio of recruitment and talent solutions companies. Charney will serve as an internal subject matter expert on brand and content marketing while working on the rollout of Recruiter.com with a commitment to maintaining objective and responsible editorial standards.

"I couldn't be more excited to be moving back to the editorial side of the industry after years of product marketing and community management," said Charney. "There's a significant opportunity to contribute meaningful insights and foster discussions on hiring practices, aiming for a balanced and objective industry perspective. Given the lack of independent, trustworthy content destinations driving meaningful conversations and objective coverage of the talent industry, I think it's time someone challenged the status quo. We're looking to do much more than sell SaaS subscriptions or event tickets - our goal is to advance and impact the profession.".

Job Mobz is targeting completing the Recruiter.com acquisition by early March, with a relaunch planned after that, contingent upon finalizing acquisition details and operational readiness. The current Recruiter.com RPO, contract recruiting, project recruiting, and on-demand hiring capabilities would shift to Job Mobz and its associated brands.

The company is dedicated to enhancing Recruiter.com's stature as a premier destination for content, with a strategic emphasis on fostering deeper connections within the talent acquisition community. This will be achieved through enriching site content, hosting impactful events, and leveraging its vibrant social media presence, notably its LinkedIn group—the largest of its kind in recruiting—with more than 1.2 million active members.

"Matt Charney's unique perspective, industry knowledge, reputation, and voice align perfectly with what the recruiting industry needs most," said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. "We look forward to completing the acquisition and to the innovative ideas and fresh perspectives he will bring to his new role.".

About Job Mobz

Job Mobz is a worldwide enterprise committed to transforming the recruitment and hiring process for businesses of all sizes, from startups to the Fortune 50. Operating in over 130 countries, we are recognized for our rapid growth and ability to offer flexible, efficient talent acquisition solutions. Whether through contingent search, embedded RPO, global employer of record, or payrolling services, Job Mobz ensures comprehensive support for your hiring needs, enabling you to focus on your core business. Discover more at: JobMobz.com or FlawlessRecruit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding Job Mobz's future plans and expectations, including statements regarding the acquisition of Recruiter.com and the anticipated benefits of the acquisition, the expected role and impact of Matt Charney as Editor-in-Chief, and Job Mobz's strategic plans for Recruiter.com. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Risks include but are not limited to challenges in integrating and retaining key personnel, unforeseen delays in the acquisition process or relaunch of Recruiter.com, changes in market conditions, and other risks associated with new ventures and strategic investments. Job Mobz does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

