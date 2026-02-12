"We're seeing a clear change in how clients talk about AI," said Olena Mazur, Founder of Resumeble. "In 2024, AI was something happening around the hiring process. In 2025, candidates are asking whether AI is touching their resume at all — and many are explicitly rejecting it." Post this

In 2024, references to AI largely focused on applicant tracking systems or automated screening tools used by employers. There was little concern about resume writing services themselves. By 2025, the language changed. Prospective clients are now asking direct questions about authorship and process. They want to know whether a human writer is responsible for drafting their resume, whether AI tools are involved at any stage, and how accountability is ensured. Many explicitly state that they do not want an AI-generated draft, particularly for mid-career, senior, and executive roles where positioning and nuance carry greater weight.

"We're seeing a clear change in how clients talk about AI," said Olena Mazur, Founder of Resumeble. "In 2024, AI was something happening around the hiring process. In 2025, candidates are asking whether AI is touching their resume at all — and many are explicitly rejecting it."

Resumeble notes that concerns expressed by clients frequently center on generic phrasing, loss of seniority differentiation, and repetition across candidate profiles - issues commonly associated with automated drafting tools. As AI-powered resume solutions become more widely marketed, Resumeble views the increase in client pushback as an early market correction driven by outcomes rather than trend adoption.

Resumeble follows a strict human-authorship policy. Every resume is written by an assigned professional resume strategist, with full responsibility for the strategy, language, and final content.

Forbes and the New York Post have previously ranked Resumeble among the top resume writing services. The company states that maintaining a human-written model is intended to protect long-term client competitiveness in increasingly automated hiring environments.

