Job Seekers Who Used AI Were More Likely To Get Interviews and Six-Figure Offers

Survey finds AI-assisted applicants had better success rates in securing jobs and higher salaries
SEATTLE, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIResumeBuilder.com recently surveyed 1,000 recent job seekers to analyze how artificial intelligence, specifically ChatGPT, is shaping the job application process. The findings show that job seekers who used AI to assist with resumes, cover letters, and interview preparation were more likely to secure interviews, land job offers, and receive higher salaries.
Nearly half (46%) of job seekers reported using ChatGPT for writing their application materials. Among them, 78% used it for their resume, 66% for their cover letter, and 41% for answering written questions. Additionally, 37% of job seekers used ChatGPT to assist with interviews, leveraging AI to help with preparing responses (70%), answering questions during interviews (60%), and researching companies (55%).
Overall, 82% of applicants who used ChatGPT for job applications received interview invitations, compared to 58% of those who did not use AI assistance. Similarly, 85% of ChatGPT users ultimately landed job offers, compared to 60% of non-users.
AI-assisted job seekers also secured higher salaries. Among those who used ChatGPT for both applications and interviews, 30% received job offers exceeding $100,000, while only 7% of those who did not use AI achieved the same salary level.
"ChatGPT can help create resumes, cover letters, and other job materials by identifying key skills needed for a role," says Soozy Miller, head of career advising at AIResumeBuilder.com. "Matching your resume's keywords closely to the job posting increases its visibility to hiring software and teams."
This survey was commissioned by AIResumeBuilder.com and conducted online via Pollfish in February 2025, with 1,000 U.S. respondents who had engaged in a job search within the past year.
