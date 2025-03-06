Job Seekers Who Used AI Were More Likely To Get Interviews and Six-Figure Offers

"ChatGPT can help create resumes, cover letters, and other job materials by identifying key skills needed for a role. Matching your resume's keywords closely to the job posting increases its visibility to hiring software and teams." Post this

Overall, 82% of applicants who used ChatGPT for job applications received interview invitations, compared to 58% of those who did not use AI assistance. Similarly, 85% of ChatGPT users ultimately landed job offers, compared to 60% of non-users.

AI-assisted job seekers also secured higher salaries. Among those who used ChatGPT for both applications and interviews, 30% received job offers exceeding $100,000, while only 7% of those who did not use AI achieved the same salary level.

"ChatGPT can help create resumes, cover letters, and other job materials by identifying key skills needed for a role," says Soozy Miller, head of career advising at AIResumeBuilder.com. "Matching your resume's keywords closely to the job posting increases its visibility to hiring software and teams."

This survey was commissioned by AIResumeBuilder.com and conducted online via Pollfish in February 2025, with 1,000 U.S. respondents who had engaged in a job search within the past year.

Report: https://www.airesumebuilder.com/job-seekers-who-used-ai-were-more-likely-to-get-interviews-and-6-figure-offers/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Emily Robins

Research Coordinator

[email protected]

Media Contact

Emily Robins, AI Resume Builder, (800) 251-0492, [email protected]

SOURCE AI Resume Builder