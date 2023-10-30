JobNimbus Announces Strategic Partnership with Apollo Insurance Group

JobNimbus, a leading provider of contractor management software, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its mission to support contracting businesses. The company has entered into a strategic partnership with Apollo Insurance Group, a renowned name in the insurance industry, to provide a comprehensive and tailored insurance solution designed specifically for contractors.
The challenges and unique risks faced by contractors on a daily basis have made it difficult for smaller contracting businesses to offer affordable health insurance to their staff. JobNimbus recognizes the importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of contractor teams and has thus partnered with Apollo Insurance Group to address this critical need.
"We know that providing health insurance for contractors can be expensive and complicated, especially for smaller businesses," said Mark Olson, VP of Strategic Alliances at JobNimbus. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Apollo to provide a valuable solution for our customers."
This partnership brings numerous benefits to contractors and their employees. With the new insurance solution, contractors can access health coverage options specifically designed to meet their needs. In addition, Apollo Insurance Group will be there to assist contractors in various situations, guiding them through the process with expertise and care.
JobNimbus and Apollo Insurance Group believe that this partnership will be a game-changer for small contracting businesses, making it easier for them to offer comprehensive health insurance to their employees and enhancing their overall well-being.
For more information about the partnership between JobNimbus and Apollo Insurance Group, please visit here.
Media Contact
Amanda Trusky, JobNimbus, 1 (855) 964-6287, [email protected], www.jobnimbus.com
SOURCE JobNimbus
