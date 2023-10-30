JobNimbus Announces Strategic Partnership with Apollo Insurance Group

"We know that providing health insurance for contractors can be expensive and complicated, especially for smaller businesses," said Mark Olson, VP of Strategic Alliances at JobNimbus. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Apollo to provide a valuable solution for our customers." Post this

This partnership brings numerous benefits to contractors and their employees. With the new insurance solution, contractors can access health coverage options specifically designed to meet their needs. In addition, Apollo Insurance Group will be there to assist contractors in various situations, guiding them through the process with expertise and care.

JobNimbus and Apollo Insurance Group believe that this partnership will be a game-changer for small contracting businesses, making it easier for them to offer comprehensive health insurance to their employees and enhancing their overall well-being.

For more information about the partnership between JobNimbus and Apollo Insurance Group, please visit here.

