JobNimbus Welcomes Mark Novakovich as New Chief Financial Officer

JobNimbus, the premier CRM platform for roofing professionals, is excited to announce the appointment of Mark Novakovich as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Novakovich, a seasoned senior executive, brings a wealth of experience to JobNimbus and is poised to contribute significantly to the company's financial and strategic growth.

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobNimbus, the premier CRM platform for roofing professionals, is excited to announce the appointment of Mark Novakovich as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Novakovich, a seasoned senior executive, brings a wealth of experience to JobNimbus and is poised to contribute significantly to the company's financial and strategic growth.

With an extensive background in global finance and accounting leadership, Novakovich's career spans SaaS and technology companies across various growth stages. Prior to joining JobNimbus, he held CFO roles at Protegrity, Xant, and Control4. At Control4, he played a key role in scaling the company from pre-revenue to $300 million and helped guide Control4 through an IPO in 2013 and a $700 million all-cash take-private transaction in 2019.

"JobNimbus is thrilled to have Mark join our leadership team as the CFO," said Ben Hodson, CEO of JobNimbus. "His extensive experience and accomplishments align perfectly with our growth objectives, and we are confident in his ability to drive our financial strategies forward."

Mark is a graduate of Brigham Young University's accounting program and served for several years on the Treasury and CFO Advisory Boards at Silicon Valley Bank, collaborating with Silicon Valley Bank and other advisory Board members to validate the bank's product strategies.

"I'm thrilled to be part of JobNimbus, a company with a mission that resonates deeply with my family's history in the roofing business," said Mark Novakovich. "The company's culture and commitment to excellence are inspiring, and I look forward to driving growth alongside this talented team."

Novakovich's appointment underscores JobNimbus's dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and growth. His expertise in SaaS and technology aligns seamlessly with the company's vision to empower roofing professionals and "Make Contractors Heroes."

To learn more about JobNimbus and its industry-leading CRM platform, visit www.jobnimbus.com.

About JobNimbus:

JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the roofing industry with its project management software, professional services, and innovative app for contractors. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing. For more information about JobNimbus, visit

https://www.jobnimbus.com/.

Media Contact

Amanda Trusky, JobNimbus, 1 (855) 964-6287, [email protected], jobnimbus.com

SOURCE JobNimbus