Jobologi and HAPevolve Partner to Help Pennsylvania Hospitals Solve Pressing Workforce Challenges

Our managed services model combines advanced technology with highly trained teams to solve complex challenges. We've partnered with some of the largest hospital systems in Pennsylvania, and we're excited to work with HAPevolve to bring these proven solutions to more HAP members. -- Chris Burns

One approach Jobologi has implemented in several hospitals is its Patient Care Coordination Program. The program helps hospitals maximize their outpatient resources by identifying patients who can be safely transitioned out of inpatient care, while Jobologi's care coordinators ensure timely outreach and follow-up. By shifting appropriate care to the outpatient setting, health systems can better meet patient needs, improve service efficiency, reduce hospital costs, and align with payor demands. Additionally, this approach has led to higher reimbursement rates for outpatient studies, generating increased revenue for healthcare providers.

"Pennsylvania hospitals are navigating a new era of workforce complexity, and we're proud to welcome Jobologi as a partner that brings a proven track record of solving these challenges head-on," said Joe Tibbs, President of HAPevolve. "Their forward-thinking approach aligns with our mission to deliver innovative, scalable solutions to our members that improve care delivery and operational performance."

Growing the healthcare workforce is a key focus of HAP's agenda to ensure access to high-quality care for all Pennsylvanians. Recent research from HAP, shows that workforce shortages affect access to care:

• 70 percent of hospitals report increased emergency department wait times.

• 69 percent report delays in scheduling appointments or procedures due to shortages.

• 28 percent have had to eliminate or scale back a service line.

• 20 percent have closed beds on a regular basis.

These figures underscore the intensified pressure hospitals face, including escalating wait times, limited bed capacity, ballooning labor costs, and critical staffing shortages. Jobologi's tech-enabled managed services help optimize workforce and resource utilization and are becoming essential for operational sustainability and improved patient care.

On June 25, Jobologi and HAPevolve will be hosting, "Transforming Patient Care Coordination in Healthcare," an educational webinar that will explore how modern coordination strategies can reduce inpatient length of stay, enhance emergency department-to-outpatient transitions, and strengthen patient outreach efforts. Chris Tomlinson, MBA, CRA, FAHRA, Senior Vice President, Laboratory Operations, TridentCare will be joined by Geoffrey Roche, Director of Workforce Development (North America), Siemens Healthineers to share how they have aligned teams, technology, and workflows to unlock real value, for both patients and providers.

Registration for the June 25 webinar is now open at https://www.haponline.org/Event-Detail/id/1432. All hospital administrators, clinical leaders, and operational decision-makers are encouraged to attend.

About HAPevolve

HAPevolve identifies and creates valuable partnerships with businesses that serve the health care community. Through industry and endorsed partner negotiations, HAPevolve offers members of the Pennsylvania hospital and health care community unique benefits and discounts on innovative solutions that are attractive to patients, increase retention in a competitive market, and improve physician satisfaction. HAPevolve is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.

About Jobologi

Jobologi is a specialized tech-enabled managed services firm dedicated to helping organizations in technology and healthcare overcome workforce disruptions and operational challenges. Combining advanced tools with expertly trained teams, Jobologi delivers tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive long-term success. With decades of industry experience, Jobologi is committed to empowering businesses and professionals alike to achieve sustainable growth in today's fast-paced environment. To learn more, please visit Jobologi.com.

