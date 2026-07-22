Jobologi Club Intelligence Adds Recipe Card Module to Help Private Clubs Optimize Menu Profitability, Reduce Waste, and Streamline Inventory Management

"The Recipe Card module connects ingredient costs, recipes, menu performance, inventory, and sales data to show the true margin behind every menu item." -- Chris Burns, CEO of Jobologi Post this

"Most private clubs can tell you how many cheeseburgers or cocktails they sold last week, but they can't always tell you how much profit each item actually generated, "said Chris Burns, CEO of Jobologi. "The Recipe Card module connects ingredient costs, recipes, menu performance, inventory, and sales data to show the true margin behind every menu item. This gives chefs and club operators the confidence to price strategically, control costs, and maximize profitability."

For many private clubs, food and beverage operations still rely on manual inventory counts and spreadsheet-based calculations that can make it difficult to accurately track costs, monitor profitability, and identify opportunities to improve margins. The Recipe Card module was created to replace those fragmented processes with a centralized system that delivers actionable financial insights.

The new feature enables clubs to:

Calculate the true cost of every menu item based on ingredient-level pricing

Measure profitability on individual dishes and beverages

Identify opportunities to adjust pricing and improve margins

Centralize recipe management for consistent food and beverage preparation

Reduce reliance on manual spreadsheets and disconnected systems

Improve inventory visibility and reduce food waste

Generate reporting and dashboards that provide operational and financial insights.

The feature originated through conversations with culinary leadership at Chester Valley Golf Club who were looking for ways to make recipe and inventory management more efficient. By replacing manual spreadsheet-based processes with an integrated solution, the team would be able to reduce the time spent maintaining and updating data to streamline day-to-day workflows and gain more consistent access to the information needed for more informed operational decision-making.

"What began as an effort to improve a spreadsheet quickly evolved into something much larger," said Burns. "As we worked through the challenges clubs face every day, it became clear there was an opportunity to build a feature that could automate calculations, simplify inventory management, and provide visibility into profitability that simply wasn't available before."

Beyond food menu analysis, the Recipe Card module is being developed to support beverage operations as well. Clubs will be able to create standardized cocktail recipes, calculate ingredient costs for mixed drinks, and provide bartenders with a centralized reference for signature beverages.

"Chefs and food-and-beverage leaders are ultimately accountable for budgets, food costs, and member satisfaction," added Joe Sciascia, General Manager of Chester Valley Golf Club. "The Recipe Card module is a game changer that gives them the data they need to balance all three while spending less time on manual calculations and more time creating exceptional member experiences."

The Recipe Card module is currently being refined with Chester Valley Golf Club and is expected to become part of the growing Jobologi Club Intelligence platform for private clubs and hospitality organizations this fall.

About Jobologi

Jobologi is a specialized tech-enabled managed services firm dedicated to helping organizations in technology, healthcare, and hospitality overcome workforce disruptions and operational challenges. Combining advanced tools with expertly trained teams, Jobologi delivers tailored solutions and products that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive long-term success. With decades of industry experience, Jobologi is committed to empowering businesses and professionals alike to achieve sustainable growth in today's fast-paced environment. To learn more, please visit Jobologi.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, Jobologi, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.jobologi.com/

SOURCE Jobologi