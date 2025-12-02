Jobologi Deepens Relationship with Penn State University to Support Student Training and Critical Community Health Programming

"As a company built around giving students real opportunities to grow, we could not be prouder to support programs like Penn State Street Medicine and Tailgate Medicine." - Chris Burns, President & CEO of Jobologi Post this

For several years, Jobologi student participants have contributed time and skills to Penn State's Street Medicine program, which delivers essential healthcare services directly to individuals experiencing homelessness. Jobologi has also provided financial contributions to help sustain and grow the initiative. The collaboration exposes young professionals to one of the most urgent and human-centered areas of care, allowing them to witness how mobile, community embedded medicine can change lives.

"What students experience through Street Medicine stays with them long after they return to campus," explains Dr. Lori Gravish Hurtack, Associate Teaching Professor at the Penn State College of Health and Human Development. "Many come from comfortable backgrounds, and the trip becomes a complete mental reset, a moment of perspective that shifts what they notice, what they care about, and how they see the world. They meet people whose lives have changed overnight, and it teaches them empathy, solidarity, and the importance of giving back, no matter what career they choose. For those entering healthcare, it transforms their bedside manner. They learn to ask better questions, to look beyond symptoms, and to approach every patient as a whole person. Some students even change career paths because of this experience. That is the kind of impact this partnership creates."

This year, Jobologi is expanding engagement to Penn State's Tailgate Medicine program, also known as Lion Mobile, which focuses on improving access to care in rural communities across Pennsylvania. Participants shadow and support practitioners delivering primary and preventive services to patients who often face long travel distances, transportation barriers, and provider shortages.

"Our goal with Tailgate Medicine is simple, bring healthcare and essential services directly to rural Pennsylvanians who cannot access them," said Dr. Mark Stephens, Associate Dean for Medical Education, College of Medicine at Penn State. "We have seen communities like Snow Shoe transform through partnerships across Penn State, but sustaining this work requires flexible funding and greater visibility. Jobologi helps amplify this mission. With continued support, we can keep clinicians in the field, expand Lion Mobile, and build a stronger, more accessible healthcare system across the Commonwealth."

Both programs align directly with Jobologi's mission, empowering early career professionals with real-world training, field experience, and a service driven mindset essential to success in healthcare. Through these immersive learning opportunities, students gain exposure to diverse patient populations, develop empathy centered decision making, and learn how technology, mobility, and clinical operations intersect in modern care delivery systems.

"My Street Medicine experience through Jobologi and Penn State opened my eyes and changed the way I approach healthcare," said Ethan Friedman, a past Jobologi participant and current student at Rosalind Franklin University. "Meeting people on the streets of L.A. and hearing their stories taught me real compassion and my work with Jobologi taught me how to advocate for others, and myself. I learned to take initiative, communicate, and lead, skills that helped me in my internship work at Jefferson and in interviews for radiology programs. It is something I will carry with me for the rest of my career."

Jobologi Founder and CEO Chris Burns emphasized the personal importance of supporting these initiatives.

"These programs matter because they remind us of what healthcare is really about, caring for people who often feel unseen or forgotten," said Burns. "Every student who walks through these experiences comes back changed, and every dollar donated helps expand care to communities that need it most. This is personal for me, and I am committed to doing everything I can to strengthen these programs and the lives they touch."

A Challenge for Good: Jobologi/Penn State Challenge Kicks Off on Giving Tuesday, December 2

In support of Penn State's community health programs, Burns is launching the Jobologi/Penn State Challenge on Giving Tuesday, December 2. He is calling on colleagues, partners, and leaders throughout his network to contribute, either financially or through in-kind support, to help expand the reach of Street Medicine and Tailgate Medicine. All donations will directly advance Penn State's efforts to deliver care to underserved populations and train the next generation of compassionate healthcare providers.

"This is a moment for all of us to step up," said Burns. "If you believe in giving young people meaningful opportunities to learn and in delivering healthcare to communities that need it the most, I ask you to join us. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps move this mission forward."

About Jobologi

Jobologi is a specialized tech-enabled managed services firm dedicated to helping organizations in technology and healthcare overcome workforce disruptions and operational challenges. Combining advanced tools with expertly trained teams, Jobologi delivers tailored solutions that enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and drive long-term success. With decades of industry experience, Jobologi is committed to empowering businesses and professionals alike to achieve sustainable growth in today's fast-paced environment. To learn more, please visit Jobologi.com.

Media Contact

Kevin Jurrens, Jobologi, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.jobologi.com/

SOURCE Jobologi