JobPlanner Revolutionizes Construction Management with AI-Powered Predictive Analytics Integration from TrueProject

Key features of the partnership and integration include:

Predictive Insights: By leveraging AI, JobPlanner users can anticipate potential bottlenecks, delays, and even additional costs before they occur, further aiding in decision-making and risk mitigation.



Dashboard Reporting: TrueProject's intuitive dashboard provides users with a comprehensive overview of project status, KPI trends, and actionable recommendations, empowering informed decision-making at every stage of the construction project.



Exclusive, unmatched benefits: Customized KPIs for every company and project. Permission based transparency and collaboration identifying and eliminating issues before it's a problem.

With no direct competitors offering this level of predictive analytics, JobPlanner aims to cement its position as the industry leader in construction management software. "We're confident that once customers experience the benefits of TrueProject's AI integration, they'll recognize JobPlanner as the go-to solution for their project management, bid management, and job costing needs.", added DeWayne Adamson.

About JobPlanner:

JobPlanner Construction Software is a leading provider in the construction industry. Founded in 2022 by long-time construction professionals, It was designed to provide cost-effective and user-friendly software for construction teams to streamline projects. JobPlanner's software is used by general contractors, Construction managers, and commercial subcontractors.

About TrueProject:

TrueProject is a pioneering provider of AI-driven project management solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to revolutionize the construction industry. By harnessing the power of machine learning and predictive analytics, TrueProject empowers stakeholders with actionable insights to optimize project performance and drive success.

