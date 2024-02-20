JobReady by LearningMate Partners with Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy to Provide Industry Certification Coursework

Our partners at Legacy Prep Charter Academy care deeply about the futures of their students, and we are proud of the role our JobReady platform plays in ensuring their students graduate high school with meaningful skills and credentials in hand that lead to job opportunities. Post this

"Our partners at Legacy Prep Charter Academy care deeply about the futures of their students, and we are proud of the role our JobReady platform plays in ensuring their students graduate high school with meaningful skills and credentials in hand that lead to job opportunities," says Stephanie Sullivan, Vice President of Corporate and Workforce Learning Solutions at LearningMate.

"JobReady is providing our scholars an opportunity to become marketable upon graduation from high school. In addition, they earn industry certifications in high-need areas that provide them with a salary far above minimum wage. Many of our students are the first generation to attend college, and these marketable skills make it possible for them to have financial support while attending college," said Staci Weaver, Superintendent at Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy.

About Legacy Prep Charter Academy. Legacy Preparatory Charter Academy seeks to facilitate educational experiences through teaching that engages, a culture that empowers, and technology that enables scholars to be college, career, and military-ready, who produce impactful outcomes. We develop and inspire innovative, critical-thinking scholars who influence our global society. Learn more at www.legacypreparatory.com.

About JobReady. JobReady is a K-12, adult education, and workforce development solution that provides affordable career skills training to students, preparing them for the workforce and enhancing their career readiness. JobReady offers a unique combination of a competency-based, interest and aptitude career-fit assessment and curated career-aligned course collections from thousands of courses, enabling students to earn industry certifications that lead to job opportunities. Initial pathways include cybersecurity, data science, project management, IT and networking, software development, skilled trades, manufacturing, project management, business skills, leadership, and certifications. Learn more at https://jobready.me

About LearningMate Solutions, Inc. LearningMate focuses on the needs of next-generation learners. The company builds on a strong foundation of learning design with progressive technology, digital media, and engineering solutions to connect today's learners, educators, administrators, policymakers, and content creators with the information, tools, and solutions they need to be successful. With six consulting offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Africa, and India, LearningMate serves a global clientele of education publishers, traditional and non-traditional edtech companies, K-20 schools, universities and career colleges, government agencies, non-profits, corporate learning departments, and education consortia. Learn more at www.learningmate.com.

