Jobs for America's Graduates New Jersey Recognized by NJ Legislators

"This recognition was a proud moment that testifies to the hard work and dedication of our students and leaders." - Donna Custard, NJCCF president. Post this

"This recognition was a proud moment that testifies to the hard work and dedication of our students and leaders," said Donna Custard, NJCCF president. "Our students' passion and professionalism truly shined. I hope this acknowledgment of our program's successes will pave the way to reinstating state funding for JAG NJ," said Sandra Strothers, JAG NJ executive director.

The proclamation celebrates JAG NJ's achievements, stating the organization "has established a model worthy of emulation and set a standard of excellence toward which others might strive." It also praises JAG NJ's dedication to "facilitating a bright future replete with hope and promise for all."

You can read the full proclamation here.

About Jobs for America's Graduates New Jersey (JAG NJ):

Jobs for America's Graduates New Jersey (JAG NJ), the state affiliate of the national Jobs for America's Graduates program, helps underrepresented young adults graduate from high school. JAG NJ prepares the state of New Jersey's youth for the future while building a stronger workforce. JAG NJ proudly boasts a high school graduation rate of 93-100%, significantly contributing millions of dollars to the state's economy. JAG NJ is the proven solution to maximizing taxpayer investment with a 7,000+% ROI and helping our youth contribute $32.85 million to New Jersey's economic growth.

For more information about JAG NJ and its initiatives, please visit http://www.jagnj.org or follow JAG NJ on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact

Cheryl McCants, Impact Consulting Enterprises, 973-337-2028, [email protected], https://eimpactconsulting.com

SOURCE Jobs for America's Graduates New Jersey