Jobs for America's Graduates New Jersey Recognized by NJ Legislators

JAG NJ empowers vulnerable youth across the state and bolsters the economy with a 7,000% ROI
TRENTON, N.J., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JAG New Jersey (JAG NJ) announced today that a trio of New Jersey legislators - Senator Shirley K. Turner, Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, and Assemblyman Anthony S. Verrelli - presented the organization with a special proclamation recognizing the significant contributions that JAG NJ makes in transforming the lives of high school students across the Garden State. JAG NJ is the flagship program of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce Foundation (NJCCF).
The proclamation highlighted JAG NJ's dedication and commitment to addressing and satisfying the needs of at-risk-youth in the state, especially those facing economic challenges. Implemented in high schools and alternative education settings, the program equips students with the skills, mentorship, and resources needed to graduate and transition into meaningful higher education and careers of their choice. "Jobs for America's Graduates New Jersey has secured a sterling reputation for its commitment to remove barriers that prevent young adults from reaching their full potential," the proclamation says.
"This recognition was a proud moment that testifies to the hard work and dedication of our students and leaders," said Donna Custard, NJCCF president. "Our students' passion and professionalism truly shined. I hope this acknowledgment of our program's successes will pave the way to reinstating state funding for JAG NJ," said Sandra Strothers, JAG NJ executive director.
The proclamation celebrates JAG NJ's achievements, stating the organization "has established a model worthy of emulation and set a standard of excellence toward which others might strive." It also praises JAG NJ's dedication to "facilitating a bright future replete with hope and promise for all."
You can read the full proclamation here.
About Jobs for America's Graduates New Jersey (JAG NJ):
Jobs for America's Graduates New Jersey (JAG NJ), the state affiliate of the national Jobs for America's Graduates program, helps underrepresented young adults graduate from high school. JAG NJ prepares the state of New Jersey's youth for the future while building a stronger workforce. JAG NJ proudly boasts a high school graduation rate of 93-100%, significantly contributing millions of dollars to the state's economy. JAG NJ is the proven solution to maximizing taxpayer investment with a 7,000+% ROI and helping our youth contribute $32.85 million to New Jersey's economic growth.
