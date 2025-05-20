Jobs for Arizona's Graduates Secures $300,000 from The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation to Provide Career Readiness Programs to Arizona Students Over Next Three Years

"Every student deserves the opportunity to gain the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to succeed after graduation," said Majorie DeRubeis, President & CEO of Jobs for Arizona's Graduates. Post this

In contrast, JAG's proven track record includes a 99% graduation rate for participants, with 80% of graduates successfully securing employment or enrolling in post-secondary education.

"We are thrilled to receive this funding because it will allow us to reach more young people across Arizona over the next three years," said Majorie DeRubeis, President & CEO of Jobs for Arizona's Graduates. "Every student deserves the opportunity to gain the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to succeed after graduation. This grant will help us make that a reality for students by creating new pathways to post-secondary education and career success."

Since its inception, JAG has been committed to reducing dropout rates and improving employment outcomes for Arizona's youth. The program focuses on providing mentoring, life skills training, career exploration, job readiness, leadership skills development, and direct job placement assistance to high school students. Through one-on-one mentorship and community partnerships, JAG equips students with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed, whether they pursue higher education, enter the workforce, or start their own businesses. The program aims to reach 1,800 students annually, with long-term goals to increase student engagement, local employment rates, and community involvement.

"JAG's programs prove that students can make it successfully to graduation with the proper support," said Renee Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "The valuable mentorship, skills training, and meaningful exposure to employment opportunities that JAG provides gets these kids that much closer to their educational and career dreams."

According to recent data from the Arizona Department of Education, students in rural and underserved communities often face barriers to education and career development that their peers in urban areas do not. JAG helps bridge these gaps, offering students the support and resources necessary to overcome obstacles and build sustainable futures.

"If we want a strong workforce and a strong state, we must invest in our youth," said Bob Parsons, Co-Founder of The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation. "JAG is showing what is possible when you give students the tools to build a future on their own terms. Once a student believes they can succeed, there's no limit to what they will do."

One example of JAG's work is with Gila Bend High School. The program was implemented in 2023 and students gained access to mentorship, career exploration, and hands-on learning experiences that prepared them for post-secondary education and workforce opportunities. The outcomes were incredible. The school received an A grade in just one year. In 2023-24, every Gila Bend JAG senior successfully graduated, 72% of JAG students improved their GPA last year, and 89% of JAG students earned all credits attempted, ensuring they remain on pace to graduate.

"JAG has completely shifted our school's culture," said Superintendent Dr. Varner, Gila Bend Unified School District. "Our kids now look you in the eyes, shake your hand properly, and come prepared with resumes. Employers are taking notice. Today, we're a nationally recognized JAG program, our graduation rate is 100%, and our students are securing careers in high-demand fields across the state. JAG has been a game-changer for us."

About Jobs for Arizona's Graduates (JAG Arizona)

Jobs for Arizona's Graduates (JAG Arizona) is a nonprofit organization committed to ensuring students graduate high school prepared for success in college, careers, and life. With a 99 percent graduation rate, JAG equips middle school, high school, and out-of-school youth with leadership development, career readiness training, mentorship, and postsecondary opportunities. As an affiliate of Jobs for America's Graduates (JAG), a nationally recognized leader in workforce development, JAG Arizona is part of a network that has supported more than 1.7 million young people nationwide over the past 45 years. JAG provides vital job skills, hands-on learning experiences, and ongoing support to help students successfully transition from high school to employment, military service, or higher education. JAG Arizona is working in partnership with educators, businesses, and community leaders to remove barriers, create opportunities, and build Arizona's future workforce. To learn more visit jagaz.org.

About The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation:

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers support to nonprofit organizations successfully working to empower, educate, nurture, and nourish people during what is often the darkest time of their lives. Founded in 2012 by philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons to provide hope and life-changing assistance to the country's most vulnerable populations, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation offers critical funding at critical times to those in need. The Foundation's giving is driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, religion, roots, economic status, sexual orientation or gender identity – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home. Follow @WeDealInHope on social media or visit TBRPF.org to learn more about partner organizations and the important work being done in the community.

Media Contact

Lindsay Hansen, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation, 1 4802056195, [email protected], https://tbrpf.org

SOURCE The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation