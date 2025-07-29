JobSight360 Launches AI-Driven Crew Simulator, Signaling New Era of Predictive Construction Estimating

"We're not building tools—we're building a system that learns, adapts and empowers field-smart decisions across every phase of the project lifecycle." Post this

"This is a foundational piece of our platform strategy," said Kevin Cabral, founder of JobSight360. "We're not building tools—we're building a system that learns, adapts and empowers field-smart decisions across every phase of the project lifecycle."

Each year, North American contractors lose over $100 Billion to inaccurate bids, poor labor utilization and schedule delays. Estimators are forced to work with disconnected spreadsheets, tribal knowledge or software that ignores the complexity of real-world labor dynamics.

JobSight360's Crew Simulator Engine tackles this head-on with:

AI-Backed Simulation Models that generate thousands of valid crew configurations and score them by cost, duration, and labor efficiency.

Productivity-Based Crew Structuring, factoring in role-level productivity, span-of-control limits, and estimator-defined constraints.

Human-in-the-Loop Optimization where estimators maintain control, reviewing top-ranked layouts instead of relying on black-box suggestions.

Live KPIs that visualize man-hours, wage costs, utilization trends, and scheduling impacts—before a bid is ever submitted.

This is the first release in a roadmap that includes:

Bayesian Risk Modeling

MTBF/MTBI Prediction: From Equipment Downtime to Human-Caused Disruptions that include Safety, Environmental and Quality

Daily Field-to-Estimate Feedback Loops

Scenario-Based Cash Flow Planning

JobSight360 is built for contractors handling $10M+ project scopes in sectors such as pipeline, industrial and energy. The platform runs as a dedicated, secure SaaS instance per customer—ready for SOC 2 and ISO 27001 compliance.

With the Crew Simulator now live and pilot feedback underway, the company is actively engaging early-stage investors to accelerate product development and market entry.

"We've proven our ability to deliver complex, domain-specific simulation technology. Now we're focused on scaling—fast," added Cabral.

About JobSight360

JobSight360 is a predictive construction platform designed for real-world complexity. From estimation through execution, it helps contractors plan labor, manage risk, and outperform in the field. The platform now includes a complete document control and field data capture system, enabling real-time feedback into its simulators and risk engines.

Its modular architecture supports future expansion into safety, quality, fleet reliability, and predictive analytics—positioning JobSight360 as the operating system for modern construction firms.

With estimation, document control, and simulation fully integrated, JobSight360 is laying the foundation for the industry's first closed-loop construction intelligence platform.

Media Contact

Malinda Lackey, Michael Mackenzie Communications, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.michaelmackenzie.com

Kevin Cabral, Jobsight 360, 404.445.1842, [email protected], www.jobsight360.com

SOURCE Jobsight360