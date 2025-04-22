Jobsight360 Launches New E-Signature Feature to Streamline Construction Site Workflows

"We're proud to offer a more integrated and cost-effective signature solution for construction teams who want reliable tools without hidden expenses." Post this

Project managers can now electronically send and receive signed change orders, submittals, requests for information and variances directly within the platform. Traditionally, project managers would have to print a document, wet sign it, scan it and email the copy back to a customer. The customer would have to repeat this same four-step process, which can lead to approval delays and add unnecessary friction to the already lengthy construction journey.

Jobsight360's new integration is powered by SignNow. Construction managers can e-sign documents and send them to customers to request a signature and approval. Once the client adds their signature, Jobsight360 automatically updates the status of the item and alerts construction project managers if a request is approved or denied, allowing them to adjust accordingly.

While other construction project management platforms may also include e-signature integrations, they require users to sign up for a separate subscription or charge additional fees. Jobsight360 has made this new functionality available at no additional cost since it is built directly into the platform, making it easier for teams to adopt without adding to their software budgets.

"The e-signature feature delivers significant time savings for the project manager and streamlines construction activities," added Cabral. "Our focus has always been on giving construction professionals tools that are both powerful and easy to use, and this feature delivers on that mission."

About Jobsight360

Jobsight 360 is an all-in-one construction management software built specifically for heavy civil and industrial contractors. The platform offers robust features for field and office collaboration, real-time tracking and document control at a more accessible price point than mainstream solutions. Jobsight360 helps construction teams stay aligned, on time and on budget.

