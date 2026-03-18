JobTalk Inc. Strengthens Enterprise Security Program Aligned with ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA

JobTalk.ai announces enterprise security framework aligned with leading global compliance standards.
ISELIN, N.J., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JobTalk Inc., the company behind the AI-powered recruiting communication platform JobTalk.ai, today announced the expansion of its enterprise security and privacy program aligned with globally recognized frameworks including ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA.
As organizations increasingly adopt AI-powered platforms to automate candidate engagement through voice, messaging, and digital communication channels, safeguarding sensitive candidate and organizational data has become essential. JobTalk Inc. has implemented a comprehensive security and governance framework designed to align with leading global standards for information security and data privacy.
The platform's security and privacy program incorporates controls aligned with these frameworks, including:
- Information Security Management aligned with ISO 27001 principles
- Operational and infrastructure controls aligned with SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria
- Privacy safeguards designed to support HIPAA-regulated environments
- Data protection practices aligned with GDPR and CCPA requirements
"From the beginning, our vision for JobTalk.ai was to build an AI platform that enterprises can trust with their most important conversations — those with candidates," said Taj Haslani, Founder of JobTalk Inc. "As organizations scale recruiting through AI-powered communication, ensuring strong security governance and privacy protection is critical. Aligning our platform with globally recognized frameworks like ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA reflects our commitment to responsible AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure."
JobTalk.ai's security framework includes:
- Encryption for data in transit and at rest
- Role-based access control and identity management
- Comprehensive infrastructure monitoring and audit logging
- Formalized security governance and incident response procedures
- Vendor risk management and privacy protection controls
These measures support organizations operating across highly regulated industries including technology, healthcare, financial services, and enterprise staffing organizations, where security and compliance are critical.
JobTalk Inc. continues to invest in strengthening its security posture and privacy practices as part of its long-term commitment to building a trusted AI platform for recruitment automation and candidate engagement.
About JobTalk Inc.
JobTalk Inc. is the creator of JobTalk.ai, an AI-powered recruiting communication platform that enables organizations to automate and scale candidate engagement through voice AI, SMS, and digital interactions. Built by recruiters for recruiters, the platform helps talent acquisition teams increase outreach, improve candidate experience, and accelerate hiring workflows while maintaining enterprise-grade security and privacy standards.
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Media Contact
Media Relations, JobTalk Inc., 1 732-394-1313, [email protected], https://jobtalk.ai
SOURCE JobTalk Inc.
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