JobTalk Inc. Strengthens Enterprise Security Program Aligned with ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA

As recruiting becomes AI-driven, security and privacy must be built into the foundation of the platform. Post this

The platform's security and privacy program incorporates controls aligned with these frameworks, including:

Information Security Management aligned with ISO 27001 principles

Operational and infrastructure controls aligned with SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria

Privacy safeguards designed to support HIPAA-regulated environments

Data protection practices aligned with GDPR and CCPA requirements

"From the beginning, our vision for JobTalk.ai was to build an AI platform that enterprises can trust with their most important conversations — those with candidates," said Taj Haslani, Founder of JobTalk Inc. "As organizations scale recruiting through AI-powered communication, ensuring strong security governance and privacy protection is critical. Aligning our platform with globally recognized frameworks like ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA reflects our commitment to responsible AI and enterprise-grade infrastructure."

JobTalk.ai's security framework includes:

Encryption for data in transit and at rest

Role-based access control and identity management

Comprehensive infrastructure monitoring and audit logging

Formalized security governance and incident response procedures

Vendor risk management and privacy protection controls

These measures support organizations operating across highly regulated industries including technology, healthcare, financial services, and enterprise staffing organizations, where security and compliance are critical.

JobTalk Inc. continues to invest in strengthening its security posture and privacy practices as part of its long-term commitment to building a trusted AI platform for recruitment automation and candidate engagement.

About JobTalk Inc.

JobTalk Inc. is the creator of JobTalk.ai, an AI-powered recruiting communication platform that enables organizations to automate and scale candidate engagement through voice AI, SMS, and digital interactions. Built by recruiters for recruiters, the platform helps talent acquisition teams increase outreach, improve candidate experience, and accelerate hiring workflows while maintaining enterprise-grade security and privacy standards.

Learn more at

https://jobtalk.ai

Media Contact

Media Relations, JobTalk Inc., 1 732-394-1313, [email protected], https://jobtalk.ai

SOURCE JobTalk Inc.