Jobtrees Debuts "Ollie," the First AI Career Assistant Built on Real Job Path Data -- Free for Every Jobseeker

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jobtrees, the career platform built around real job-path data from thousands of professionals, today announced the launch of Ollie, a free AI Career Assistant that helps jobseekers make smarter career decisions using insights grounded in real-world experience—not generic AI predictions.
With millions of people experimenting with AI for job search, yet most unsure how to use it effectively, Ollie introduces a new category of support: AI career guidance informed by actual career journeys, role transitions, and workforce signals gathered across Jobtrees' platform.
"AI tools are everywhere, but almost none are built on real career progression data," said Sarah Fales, Director of Career & Recruitment Content at Jobtrees. "Ollie fills that gap. It's the first AI assistant designed to help people understand real paths taken by real professionals, then map their own next steps using data, not guesswork. This combined with a top industry resume builder and there is no better tool for jobseekers."
Why Jobseekers Need a Data-Driven AI Career Guide
Recent Jobtrees' workforce polls:
- 72% of jobseekers don't know how to use AI effectively in their job search
- 90% trust insights from real employees over generic advice
- The average jobseeker submits 32 applications to secure 4 interviews
Ollie addresses these challenges by translating Jobtrees' proprietary role and path data into clear, personalized action plans.
What Makes Ollie Different
Unlike AI tools that rely solely on language models, Ollie combines Jobtrees' structured dataset of 4,000+ real job titles, career paths, and employee-driven insights with AI to produce guidance that is:
- Grounded in real career progression
- Personalized to each user's background and goals
- Immediately actionable
Ollie Provides
- Role Discovery & Fit Matching: Upload a resume or use the Jobtrees' Match Your Experience tool to receive role suggestions with fit scores and insights.
- Personalized Career Plans with step-by-step timelines
- Integrated Job Search across millions of listings
- Offer & Negotiation Guidance
- Resume, interview, and skill-building support on demand
Not Just Another Resume Builder
Jobtrees' custom resume tool helps users build from scratch, modify for new experience, tailor to a job and even simulate against a black box resume job filter. It's built leveraging all the insights from Jobtrees' database on career paths to help users layer in the best perspective of their experience to match the needs of the job they want.
Ollie and Resume Builder now live - at not cost – on https://www.jobtrees.com
