Jobtrees Debuts "Ollie," the First AI Career Assistant Built on Real Job Path Data -- Free for Every Jobseeker

"Career tools have long focused on employers. Ollie flips the model by giving jobseekers the data, insights, and support they actually need to move forward" – Sarah Fales, Director of Career & Recruitment Content at Jobtrees

"AI tools are everywhere, but almost none are built on real career progression data," said Sarah Fales, Director of Career & Recruitment Content at Jobtrees. "Ollie fills that gap. It's the first AI assistant designed to help people understand real paths taken by real professionals, then map their own next steps using data, not guesswork. This combined with a top industry resume builder and there is no better tool for jobseekers."

Why Jobseekers Need a Data-Driven AI Career Guide

Recent Jobtrees' workforce polls:

72% of jobseekers don't know how to use AI effectively in their job search

90% trust insights from real employees over generic advice

The average jobseeker submits 32 applications to secure 4 interviews

Ollie addresses these challenges by translating Jobtrees' proprietary role and path data into clear, personalized action plans.

What Makes Ollie Different

Unlike AI tools that rely solely on language models, Ollie combines Jobtrees' structured dataset of 4,000+ real job titles, career paths, and employee-driven insights with AI to produce guidance that is:

Grounded in real career progression

Personalized to each user's background and goals

Immediately actionable

Ollie Provides

Role Discovery & Fit Matching: Upload a resume or use the Jobtrees' Match Your Experience tool to receive role suggestions with fit scores and insights.

Personalized Career Plans with step-by-step timelines

Integrated Job Search across millions of listings

Offer & Negotiation Guidance

Resume, interview, and skill-building support on demand

Not Just Another Resume Builder

Jobtrees' custom resume tool helps users build from scratch, modify for new experience, tailor to a job and even simulate against a black box resume job filter. It's built leveraging all the insights from Jobtrees' database on career paths to help users layer in the best perspective of their experience to match the needs of the job they want.

Ollie and Resume Builder now live - at not cost – on https://www.jobtrees.com

