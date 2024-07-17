JOCHAMP Machinery offers the Latest Packaging Technology Solutions for Shisha Tobacco in Cans or Jars

Jochamp today announced its latest can and jar packaging solution for shisha tobacco. This marks Jochamp's major milestone in diversified shisha packaging solutions, which aim to reduce dependence on boxes. At the same time, Jochamp has also introduced a new generation of shisha tobacco filling and capping machine lines for seamless packaging. The machines are specifically designed to package shisha into tins and jars.
RUI'AN, China, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "At Jochamp, we are committed to providing diverse and flexible packaging for shisha tobacco, which are uniquely designed to meet our customers' needs," said Senary Lin, Jochamp Sales Manager. "With our new shisha tobacco filling and capping line, the machine will fill, seal/plug, and weigh cans or jars with varying quantities from 25g to 1kg."
The new shisha packaging cans and jars are suitable for all shisha tobacco products. From small, large, sticky, yellow to red, the shisha packaging cans and jars do not interfere with the shisha tobacco material composition.
Jochamp shisha tobacco filling and capping lines are equally designed for high accuracy without possible material spillage. With integrated weighing sensors and dosing systems, these machines maintain weight accuracy within ±1.5%.
For low operational costs, Jochamp shisha tobacco filling and capping machines are fully automated. The machine controls can or jar elevator, then automatically fills and seals.
Here is more information on Jochamp shisha tobacco, filling, capping, and labeling machine.
About Jochamp
Jochamp is an industrial leader in shisha tobacco packaging solutions. Based in Zhejiang, China, Jochamp has pioneered different technologies for shisha tobacco filling, quality inspection, sealing, and labeling. As a customer-driven company, Jochamp is very clear in its vision – to provide sustainable, safe, and cost-effective shisha packaging solutions.
Senary Lin, JOCHAMP Machinery, 86 + 86 13587506323 0086-577-66600636, [email protected], https://jochamp.com/
