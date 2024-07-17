JOCHAMP Machinery offers the Latest Packaging Technology Solutions for Shisha Tobacco in Cans or Jars

"At Jochamp, we are committed to providing diverse and flexible packaging for shisha tobacco. With our new shisha tobacco filling and capping line, the machine will fill, seal/plug, and weigh cans or jars with varying quantities from 25g to 1kg." Post this

Jochamp shisha tobacco filling and capping lines are equally designed for high accuracy without possible material spillage. With integrated weighing sensors and dosing systems, these machines maintain weight accuracy within ±1.5%.

For low operational costs, Jochamp shisha tobacco filling and capping machines are fully automated. The machine controls can or jar elevator, then automatically fills and seals.

Here is more information on Jochamp shisha tobacco, filling, capping, and labeling machine.

About Jochamp

Jochamp is an industrial leader in shisha tobacco packaging solutions. Based in Zhejiang, China, Jochamp has pioneered different technologies for shisha tobacco filling, quality inspection, sealing, and labeling. As a customer-driven company, Jochamp is very clear in its vision – to provide sustainable, safe, and cost-effective shisha packaging solutions.

