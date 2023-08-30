Jochen Schwenk Accepted into Prestigious Forbes Business Council

I'm deeply honored to join the Forbes Business Council. This recognition is not just a testament to my journey but also to the incredible team behind Crisis Control Solutions and Schwenk AG. - Jochen Schwenk Tweet this

Jochen's selection was not accidental. The rigorous review committee based their decision on his profound expertise, impressive breadth of experience, and his evident impact on business growth trajectories. Furthermore, his individual accomplishments and distinctions significantly elevated his candidacy.

On his induction into the Forbes Business Council, Jochen Schwenk stated, "I'm deeply honored to join the Forbes Business Council. This recognition is not just a testament to my journey but also to the incredible team behind Crisis Control Solutions and Schwenk AG. I'm eager to engage, learn from, and collaborate with other trailblazers. I believe this platform will further amplify our mission and vision to a larger global audience."

As an esteemed member, Jochen will have access to a plethora of unique avenues tailored to enhance professional impact. These include:

- Collaborative opportunities with peer luminaries in a confidential forum.

- The privilege to pen original articles, offering expert opinions, and being part of expert panels on Forbes.com.

- Exclusive access to the Forbes Councils member concierge team, along with membership in EXEC—a premium hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business privileges program.

About Forbes Councils:

Forbes Councils represents an exclusive ensemble of invitation-only communities, conceived from a partnership between Forbes and the visionary community architects of the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Within the council, groundbreaking business owners and leaders convene, fostering an environment of growth, collaboration, and unparalleled resources.

"For further insights on Forbes Councils, please visit https://councils.forbes.com

Media Contact

Alexandra Sommer, Schwenk AG, 41 43 210 06 10, [email protected]

SOURCE Schwenk AG