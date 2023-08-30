Jochen Schwenk Accepted into Prestigious Forbes Business Council

Jochen Schwenk, CEO of Crisis Control Solutions LLC and Schwenk AG, has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Business Council, a platform that unites exceptional global business leaders. Schwenk's selection is attributed to his extensive expertise, experience, and significant contributions to business growth. As a result of this induction, he will benefit from various exclusive opportunities, including collaborating with fellow leaders and contributing to Forbes.com. Both of Schwenk's firms have an established reputation in risk mitigation, working with automotive giants such as Volkswagen and Lamborghini. The Forbes Councils is a collaboration between Forbes and the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), providing an elite space for innovative business minds.
MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Crisis Control Solutions LLC and Schwenk AG (Zürich, Switzerland) proudly announce that their CEO, Jochen Schwenk, has been granted membership into the exclusive Forbes Business Council. This esteemed council is a growth and networking platform that hosts the globe's most exceptional business leaders.
Over the past decade, Crisis Control Solutions LLC (Miami, Florida) and Schwenk AG (Zürich, Switzerland) have stood as trusted partners to automotive behemoths such as Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini. Their esteemed reputation in risk mitigation and crisis management has been the hallmark of industries far and wide, including global leaders and SMEs.
Jochen's selection was not accidental. The rigorous review committee based their decision on his profound expertise, impressive breadth of experience, and his evident impact on business growth trajectories. Furthermore, his individual accomplishments and distinctions significantly elevated his candidacy.
On his induction into the Forbes Business Council, Jochen Schwenk stated, "I'm deeply honored to join the Forbes Business Council. This recognition is not just a testament to my journey but also to the incredible team behind Crisis Control Solutions and Schwenk AG. I'm eager to engage, learn from, and collaborate with other trailblazers. I believe this platform will further amplify our mission and vision to a larger global audience."
As an esteemed member, Jochen will have access to a plethora of unique avenues tailored to enhance professional impact. These include:
- Collaborative opportunities with peer luminaries in a confidential forum.
- The privilege to pen original articles, offering expert opinions, and being part of expert panels on Forbes.com.
- Exclusive access to the Forbes Councils member concierge team, along with membership in EXEC—a premium hotel, travel, lifestyle, and business privileges program.
About Forbes Councils:
Forbes Councils represents an exclusive ensemble of invitation-only communities, conceived from a partnership between Forbes and the visionary community architects of the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Within the council, groundbreaking business owners and leaders convene, fostering an environment of growth, collaboration, and unparalleled resources.
