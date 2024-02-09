Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Achieves Magnet® Designation, the Highest National Honor for Nursing Excellence

"We have reached the pinnacle of nursing excellence. This is a tremendous honor and reflects years of hard work, dedication and commitment to our patients and each other," said Jineal Shinn, Chief Nursing Officer. Post this

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital underwent a rigorous and meticulous process that required participation from leadership and staff to achieve this elite performance-driven recognition. Only about 10% of hospitals nationwide earn Magnet status, and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is one in only 48 children's hospitals in the country to receive this designation.

Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides benefits to patients, health care organizations and their communities, such as:

Higher patient satisfaction with nurse communication, availability of help and receipt of discharge information,

Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure to rescue rates,

Higher job satisfaction among nurses,

And lower nurse reports of intentions to leave their positions.

"We have reached the pinnacle of nursing excellence. This is a tremendous honor and reflects years of hard work, dedication and commitment to our patients and each other," said Jineal Shinn, Chief Nursing Officer. "Magnet recognition would not be possible without the incredible work of our nurses, and support across all specialties, medical staff, team champions and leadership at all levels. It truly takes a village! This is their achievement, and we are so proud."

Magnet recognition sets the gold standard for nursing excellence and influences public perception of healthcare organizations. Recognized even by U.S. News & World Report's "America's Best Hospitals," Magnet designation is considered in ranking criteria for inpatient care quality. It is achieved through the Magnet Model, which evaluates nursing practice, research and outcomes. The model prioritizes nursing leadership, collaboration across specialties, and continuous quality improvement, among other elements, to ensure superior patient care.

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital remains focused on upholding the Magnet designation, continually advancing nursing practice, and ensuring patients receive compassionate, safe, and high-quality care. Magnet recognition serves as a benchmark for nursing excellence, guiding the organization's practices, research and measurement of outcomes. Through their collective efforts and ongoing dedication, Memorial Healthcare System and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital will continue to raise the bar of nursing excellence and further continue to improve the health and well-being of the Broward County community and beyond.

About Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is one of the nation's leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. The level one pediatric trauma center combines advanced technology, the expertise of some of the region's most diverse, board-certified specialists, and a patient and family-centered focus to heal the body, mind, and spirit. Part of Memorial Healthcare System, the pediatric hospital in Hollywood, Florida, recently doubled in size, adding four floors, including a comprehensive cardiac care floor, an intraoperative MRI, an inpatient rehabilitation gym, family and staff support areas, and the 14th Garth Brooks Teammates for Kids Child Life Zone, among other offerings.

To learn more, visit jdch.com and connect with @jdchospital on Facebook, Twitter X,YouTube and Instagram.

About ANCC's Magnet Recognition Program

The Magnet Recognition Program — administered by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the largest and most prominent nurses credentialing organization in the world — identifies health care organizations that provide the very best in nursing care and professionalism in nursing practice. The Magnet Recognition Program is the highest national honor for nursing excellence and provides consumers with the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality of care. For more information about the Magnet Recognition Program and current statistics, visit http://www.nursingworld.org/magnet.

