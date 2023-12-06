Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Now Offers More Children's Healthcare Services on Memorial Hospital Miramar Campus

"The health of South Florida's children drives everything we do. As our community grows so do the healthcare needs of children, and our hospitals are committed to bringing specialized services close to home to families in Miramar & Miami-Dade." - Caitlin Stella, CEO, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Post this

"The health and well-being of South Florida's children and families drives everything we do," said Caitlin Stella, CEO of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "As our community continues to grow so do the healthcare needs of children, and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is committed to bringing our specialized services close to home to families near Miramar and Miami-Dade County."

The expansion allows Memorial Healthcare System to meet the continuous need for children's specialized care and enhance surgical capabilities, treatments, and patient/family programs throughout South Florida.

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is expanding its team of healthcare professionals at the Miramar location to better serve its diverse range of specialties. These include the children's emergency department, a Level III NICU, and original children's specialty programs in endocrinology, general surgery, hematology/oncology, nephrology, neurology, orthopedics, [U18] Sports Medicine, and pulmonology. Moreover, the hospital offers a variety of children's services, such as bone density testing, EEGs, imaging, lab services, and outpatient therapy.

According to Stephen L. Demers, CEO of Memorial Hospital Miramar, serving the Miramar community means growing with them and constantly looking for ways to make their lives easier.

"By bringing these vital children's services closer to home, we aim to reduce the stress and inconvenience often associated with seeking specialized care for families," said Demers. "This expansion emphasizes Memorial Healthcare System's commitment to the health and well-being of Miramar's youngest residents. Memorial Hospital Miramar looks forward to continuing to serve our community with compassion, excellence and expertise."

For more information about Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital's world-class specialty care for children in Miramar, visit http://www.jdch.com/miramar.

