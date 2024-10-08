Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Once Again Recognized Among Best Children's Hospitals by U.S. News & World Report

"This is a historic moment for us. It's the first time Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital ranked this high in so many specialties and we have more on the horizon. Our star is certainly on the rise." - Caitlin Stella Post this

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center offers specialized care for a wide range of conditions, including scoliosis, bone fractures, and sports injuries. The Center's comprehensive team includes pediatric orthopedic surgeons, specialists, and therapists who use state-of-the-art technology to provide personalized, child-friendly treatment options. With expertise in minimally invasive surgery and advanced therapies, the Orthopedic Center focuses on achieving excellent patient outcomes and a quicker return to normal activities for children.

Neonatology at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital provides neonatal care up to a Level IV NICU, the highest available in Florida. The Wasie Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is the only designated Level IV NICU in Broward County, offering advanced treatments for critically ill newborns. Across three NICUs, strategically located at Memorial Family Birthplace locations, the hospital delivers comprehensive care for over 1,000 newborns annually, including those born prematurely or in distress.

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Pediatric & Adolescent Behavioral Health offers comprehensive mental health services for children and adolescents. The program focuses on treating a wide array of behavioral and emotional conditions through an integrated care model, including inpatient and outpatient services. By collaborating with families, schools, and community resources, the hospital's team of child psychologists, psychiatrists, and social workers provide personalized care to support the mental well-being of young patients.

"U.S. News & World Report's annual Best Children's Hospitals evaluation empowers parents and caregivers with a data-driven guide to help them find the best pediatric hospital to treat their child," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News.

U.S. News, in partnership with RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 108 children's hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists to determine this year's rankings. Hospitals earning a "Best" designation excel in factors such as clinical outcomes, quality of hospital resources related to patient care, and expert opinions from pediatric specialists.

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is one of the nation's leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. Part of Memorial Healthcare System, which includes a level one trauma center, the hospital combines advanced technology, the expertise of one of the largest and most diverse groups of board-certified pediatric specialists in the region, and a focus on patient and family-centered care to heal the body, mind, and spirit.

