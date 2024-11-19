Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Sleep Center in Hollywood Reaches 10-Year Accreditation Milestone

"This 10-year milestone and reaccreditation is a testament to our team's dedication to providing high-quality care for children with sleep disorders." - Juan C. Martinez, MD Post this

"This 10-year milestone and reaccreditation is a testament to our team's dedication to providing high-quality care for children with sleep disorders," said, Juan C. Martinez, MD, Chief of Pediatric Pulmonary, Cystic Fibrosis and Sleep Program at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. "We are honored to maintain this level of excellence and remain committed to helping our young patients achieve better health through improved sleep." Furthermore, the addition of Dr. Aaron Willis, a board certified sleep physician, will only enhance the quality and direction of our program.

To receive or maintain accreditation for a five-year period, a sleep center must meet AASM standards in key areas such as personnel, facilities, equipment, policies, data acquisition, patient care, and quality assurance. The center must also clearly outline its goals and plans to enhance the quality of medical care in its community. As a result of the reaccreditation Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Sleep Center will remain accredited until 2029.

"The American Academy of Sleep Medicine congratulates Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Sleep Center on meeting the rigorous standards required to maintain accreditation for sleep services," said AASM President Dr. Eric J. Olson. "AASM accreditation is the gold standard for sleep care, giving patients confidence and peace of mind when they seek help for a sleep disorder."

The Children's Sleep Lab at Joe DiMaggio Children's hospital evaluates a child's sleep condition using specific pediatric criteria and frequently consult with an extensive team of pediatric experts.

Some of the primary sleep disorders investigated at the Sleep Lab include:

Obstructive sleep apnea and upper airway resistance syndromes

Respiratory rhythm (central sleep apnea, CCHS, infantile central apnea)

Excessive sleepiness, for example, narcolepsy

Periodic limb movement

Breathing disorders secondary to gastroesophageal reflux or secondary to neurological disorders

Circadian rhythm and sleep-wake schedule

The Sleep Lab treats sleep-related breathing disorders in infants, children, and adolescents within a fully equipped four-bed facility. Each soundproof room features video and infrared monitoring for direct patient observation and is designed specifically for children. Equipped with advanced computerized tools, the lab conducts comprehensive testing. Results are reviewed by experienced sleep technologists and interpreted by board-certified sleep medicine physicians, available for consultation if needed.

To learn more, visit: https://www.jdch.com/services/pulmonology/conditions-treatments-services/sleep-medicine or book an appointment with a pulmonology specialist by calling 954-265-6333.

About Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital is one of the nation's leading pediatric hospitals, offering a comprehensive scope of healthcare services and programs in a caring, compassionate setting designed specifically for children. A level one trauma center, the hospital, part of Memorial Healthcare System, combines advanced technology, the expertise of one of the largest and most diverse groups of board-certified pediatric specialists in the region, and a focus on patient and family-centered care to heal the body, mind, and spirit.

To learn more, visit jdch.com and connect with @jdchospital on Facebook, X, YouTube and Instagram.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine

The AASM is a medical society for physicians, researchers, and other health care professionals in the field of sleep medicine. As the national accrediting body for sleep disorders centers, the AASM advances sleep care and enhances sleep health to improve lives.

Media Contact

Adam Whiteside, Memorial Healthcare System, 954-265-1136, [email protected], https://www.mhs.net/

SOURCE American Academy of Sleep Medicine