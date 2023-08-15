Joe Jordan to Receive the 2023 John Newton Russell Memorial Award

"Every successful advisor I know knows who Joe Jordan is," said NAIFA President Bryon Holz, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, LACP. "They either know Joe personally or have read his book or heard him speak. His impact on our industry is that expansive." Tweet this

Joe Jordan entered the insurance business in 1974 and later became the Vice President of Insurance Sales at PaineWebber before moving to MetLife. Until 2012, he was Senior Vice President – Retail Product Development at MetLife, where he started their fee-based financial planning program and behavioral finance department.

Over the past 11 years, Jordan has become one of the most sought-after speakers in the insurance and financial services industry. He has been the keynote speaker at numerous events, including MDRT Experience, the LIMRA Distribution Conference, The American College Knowledge Summit, the Asian Pacific Life Conference, and numerous NAIFA events. He has spoken in far-ranging locations spanning the globe, including Mexico, Canada, Brazil, the U.K., Italy, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Greece, India, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Korea, Japan, and Australia.

On a recent episode of NAIFA's Advisor Today Podcast series, he said, "What I like to talk about is not just the facts and the numbers. It's about stories. All wisdom comes from specific human experiences. I'm trying to bring that into play so that we communicate better with people and save lives. I did the research and found out everyone dies. … So what better impact could you have if there are people out there who have really benefited as a result of what you do? Not only in death, but now we have this other problem of people living too long."

His book, Living a Life of Significance, has sold more than 100,000 copies and has been translated into five languages. It chronicles Jordan's personal journey and 50-year career in the financial services industry.

"Every successful advisor I know knows who Joe Jordan is," said NAIFA President Bryon Holz, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, LACP. "They either know Joe personally or have read his book or heard him speak. His impact on our industry is that expansive. He is a long-time supporter of NAIFA, MDRT, IRI, and other associations and is constantly giving back to our industry. On behalf of NAIFA's Board of Trustees, I am very pleased to congratulate Joe for this well-deserved honor."

John Henry Russell created the John Newton Russell Memorial Award in 1942 as a tribute to his father, an influential leader in the life insurance industry and an early advocate of agent education. John Newton Russell served as NAIFA (then NALU) president from 1916 to 1917 and was a contributing founder of LIMRA International, The American College, and the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation.

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate and federal levels.

