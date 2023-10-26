Joe Orr Joins Gilbane Building Company to Enhance Business Development Strategies in Central Florida

"We are thrilled to welcome a senior leader of Joe's caliber to our team. His team-oriented approach, thought leadership and operational excellence are matched only by his tremendous business acumen and passion for building trusted relationships..." Shane Burnsed, Central Florida Business Leader Post this

Shane Burnsed, Central Florida Business Leader, emphasized the importance of investing in top-tier talent, stating, "Gilbane recognizes that people are our biggest asset. We are thrilled to welcome a senior leader of Joe's caliber to our team. His team-oriented approach, thought leadership and operational excellence are matched only by his tremendous business acumen and passion for building trusted relationships. Joe's expertise and deep understanding of the Central Florida market will greatly contribute to our strategic growth and enhance our value proposition for our clients. With Joe on board, Gilbane Building Company is well-positioned to continue expanding and providing exceptional services to our clients."

Joe actively participates in various organizations, such as the Associated Builders and Contractors Event Committee, Seminole State Industry Advisory Board, Professional Construction Estimators Association, Orlando Economic Partnership, Urban Land Institute, and Themed Entertainment Association.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.

