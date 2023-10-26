Joe Orr Joins Gilbane Building Company to Enhance Business Development Strategies in Central Florida

Orr Brings Extensive Experience, Local Knowledge, and Valuable Relationships to Gilbane's Expanding Building Portfolio
ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company, a leading builder throughout Florida, is thrilled to announce Joe Orr as the Senior Business Development Manager for the Central Florida market. Known for his ability to build strong relationships and consistently deliver exceptional value, Joe will work closely with Gilbane's operations team to strengthen client connections and increase market share in targeted public and private sectors.
A graduate of Florida Atlantic University, Joe spent the last 16 years working in the AEC market in Central Florida. At Gilbane, his primary focus will be cultivating and nurturing client relationships while closely monitoring emerging markets and industry trends to ensure sales growth and client satisfaction. He will focus on key market sectors such as corporate commercial, healthcare, higher-ed, and education.
Shane Burnsed, Central Florida Business Leader, emphasized the importance of investing in top-tier talent, stating, "Gilbane recognizes that people are our biggest asset. We are thrilled to welcome a senior leader of Joe's caliber to our team. His team-oriented approach, thought leadership and operational excellence are matched only by his tremendous business acumen and passion for building trusted relationships. Joe's expertise and deep understanding of the Central Florida market will greatly contribute to our strategic growth and enhance our value proposition for our clients. With Joe on board, Gilbane Building Company is well-positioned to continue expanding and providing exceptional services to our clients."
Joe actively participates in various organizations, such as the Associated Builders and Contractors Event Committee, Seminole State Industry Advisory Board, Professional Construction Estimators Association, Orlando Economic Partnership, Urban Land Institute, and Themed Entertainment Association.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction services planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide.
For more information, http://www.gilbaneco.com.
