Joe Persico promoted to Chief Operating Officer of TFG National

The Facilities Group (TFG), one of the largest privately owned providers of facilities maintenance and janitorial services in the U.S., has promoted Joe Persico to Chief Operating Officer of The Facilities Group National Division.
TAMPA, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe has over 25+ years of service with TFG, including over 20 years with legacy brand, Excel Building Services. He brings a wealth of operational expertise, strategic vision, and deep client partnership experience to his new role.
Most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Operations for TFG National, Persico played a pivotal role in overseeing national janitorial operations, developing innovative cleaning programs, and supporting the growth and development of both internal teams and client relationships. Under his leadership, TFG National has enhanced service quality and consistency across its national footprint.
Prior to his SVP role, Persico held multiple senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Operations and Senior Vice President, where he led nationwide teams servicing distribution centers, office buildings, and retail chains. His leadership was instrumental in building scalable service models, training field personnel, and securing key strategic accounts.
"I'm excited to take on this new role and continue building on the strong foundation we've created," said Persico. "I look forward to driving operational excellence and supporting our teams as we grow and deliver outstanding service to our clients."
In his new role as COO, Persico will oversee day-to-day operations across TFG National, focusing on delivering exceptional client outcomes, advancing operational systems, and mentoring the next generation of leadership talent within the organization.
About The Facilities Group
Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Facilities Group (TFG) and its portfolio of brands are the fastest-growing facilities maintenance organization in the U.S. Comprising 18 service providers covering all 50 states, TFG is a visionary operating company that successfully partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while sustaining and strengthening brand legacies and driving high powered technology to provide a best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit www.thefacilitiesgroup.com.
