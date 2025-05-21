Joe Persico promoted to Chief Operating Officer of TFG National

"I look forward to driving operational excellence and supporting our teams as we grow and deliver outstanding service to our clients.", said Joe Persico Post this

Prior to his SVP role, Persico held multiple senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Operations and Senior Vice President, where he led nationwide teams servicing distribution centers, office buildings, and retail chains. His leadership was instrumental in building scalable service models, training field personnel, and securing key strategic accounts.

"I'm excited to take on this new role and continue building on the strong foundation we've created," said Persico. "I look forward to driving operational excellence and supporting our teams as we grow and deliver outstanding service to our clients."

In his new role as COO, Persico will oversee day-to-day operations across TFG National, focusing on delivering exceptional client outcomes, advancing operational systems, and mentoring the next generation of leadership talent within the organization.

About The Facilities Group

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Facilities Group (TFG) and its portfolio of brands are the fastest-growing facilities maintenance organization in the U.S. Comprising 18 service providers covering all 50 states, TFG is a visionary operating company that successfully partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while sustaining and strengthening brand legacies and driving high powered technology to provide a best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit www.thefacilitiesgroup.com.

