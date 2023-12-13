Joe Vesey Named CEO of Acuantia Inc., a Water Products and Solutions Company

"Our broad, aspirational goal is to ensure that future generations have access to clean water and sanitation services." -- Joe Vesey, CEO, Acuantia Inc. Post this

Carlos Rojas Aboumrad, Chief Executive Officer for Grupo Rotoplas commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the Rotoplas leadership team. As the head of our U.S. business, Joe brings the right leadership and industry expertise across the water sector to accelerate growth in our business, while serving all our stakeholders in a sustainable way."

With Joe's integration into the Acuantia team, the company looks to reinforce its commitment to deliver a broader set of water storage and decentralized/onsite wastewater treatment solutions across the U.S. through its leading go-to-market franchises including Tank Depot, Plastic-Mart and Acuantia Water Services.

"Our broad, aspirational goal is to ensure that future generations have access to clean water and sanitation services," said Vesey. "My passion is to leverage advanced solutions to solve critical environmental and societal challenges impacting communities across the U.S. and around the world."

