Joe Vesey Named CEO of Acuantia Inc., a Water Products and Solutions Company

Joseph Vesey has been appointed as U.S. Chief Executive Officer of Acuantia Inc, bringing over 27 years of experience, to reinforce the company's commitment to providing water solutions and advancing sustainability goals.
MEXICO CITY, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acuantia Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Rotoplas (Mexico City), has named Joseph Vesey (Joe) as U.S. Chief Executive Officer following an extensive search facilitated by Austin Meyermann from HunterCrown, a leader in Executive Search focused on the Water industry.
Joe joins Acuantia with over 27 years of experience in industrial technology, marketing, and sustainability. He was formerly Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer with Xylem, a Fortune 500 company. He has extensive knowledge in the water/wastewater industry and has served on the board of directors for the WateReuse Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing laws, regulation, funding, and public acceptance for recycled water.
Carlos Rojas Aboumrad, Chief Executive Officer for Grupo Rotoplas commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Joe to the Rotoplas leadership team. As the head of our U.S. business, Joe brings the right leadership and industry expertise across the water sector to accelerate growth in our business, while serving all our stakeholders in a sustainable way."
With Joe's integration into the Acuantia team, the company looks to reinforce its commitment to deliver a broader set of water storage and decentralized/onsite wastewater treatment solutions across the U.S. through its leading go-to-market franchises including Tank Depot, Plastic-Mart and Acuantia Water Services.
"Our broad, aspirational goal is to ensure that future generations have access to clean water and sanitation services," said Vesey. "My passion is to leverage advanced solutions to solve critical environmental and societal challenges impacting communities across the U.S. and around the world."
Learn more at http://www.acuantia.com
Media Contact
Kelvin Gentry, Acuantia Inc., 903-243-1458, [email protected], www.acuantia.com
SOURCE Acuantia Inc.
Share this article