Joel Barber of Myrtle Beach Real Estate Announces 1st Class Real Estate Franchise Expansion Across South Carolina and North Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joel Barber, a longtime Myrtle Beach real estate professional and entrepreneur, has announced the launch of a 1st Class Real Estate franchise platform serving South Carolina and North Carolina. The expansion marks a strategic transition from top-producing real estate agent to multi-state franchise leader focused on infrastructure, agent development, and regional growth across the Carolinas.
With more than two decades of experience in Myrtle Beach real estate, Barber is shifting from individual production to building a scalable real estate franchise platform designed to support licensed agents, strengthen brokerage operations, and expand market presence throughout South Carolina and North Carolina.
The expansion aligns with 1st Class Real Estate, founded by Rhyan Finch, whose national franchise model emphasizes technology, agent productivity, and structured brokerage growth.
"Stepping into this next chapter is about building something larger than myself," said Joel Barber. "This transition allows me to focus on leadership, expansion, and long-term impact in Myrtle Beach real estate and beyond."
Through this initiative, Barber will operate as an expansion leader, partnering with licensed Brokers-in-Charge to ensure full regulatory compliance while concentrating on recruitment, platform development, and franchise infrastructure.
Rhyan Finch, Founder of 1st Class Real Estate, added:
"Joel brings experience, energy, and a strong vision for growth in the Carolinas. His move into franchise leadership reflects the kind of entrepreneurial mindset that strengthens our brand nationally."
The franchise platform will initially focus on Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and coastal North Carolina markets, with continued expansion planned throughout both states.
About Joel Barber:
Joel Barber is a Myrtle Beach real estate entrepreneur and franchise expansion leader with over twenty years of experience in residential sales, team leadership, and brokerage development. Based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Barber focuses on building a connected, multi-state real estate platform serving South Carolina and North Carolina under the 1st Class Real Estate brand.
