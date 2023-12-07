Joel Slater Joins Full Sail Partners as Client Solutions Manager

"Like a boomerang, the return of a former employee to our company brings a powerful message that demonstrates the ties that bind us are stronger than the journey that took them away," stated Sarah Gonnella, Partner, VP of Marketing & Sales. Post this

Joel had previously served as Product Sales Manager for over five years with Full Sail Partners. As Clients Solutions Manager, he will be able to leverage his vast Deltek product knowledge to assist existing Deltek clients in realizing business value and getting the best possible return on their Deltek software investment. This includes working with strategic clients to help facilitate priorities and identify tools, resources, products, and services to help improve efficiency, streamline processes, and increase profits for clients.

"Returning to Full Sail Partners in my new role as Client Solutions Manager feels like coming home," noted Joel Slater. "I'm thrilled to be back working alongside our talented team and serving our valued clients."

In Joel's new role as Client Solutions Manager, clients will benefit from a consummate professional who has our company culture and perspective of looking out for the client's best interest. Not only does he understand how the Blackbox Connector can help maintain consistency between systems and streamline firm processes, but he can also partner closely with clients to evaluate future Blackbox Connectors that would provide even more solutions.

Connecting thousands of project-based firms, Full Sail Partners identifies critical resources to create fast, efficient, and cohesive companies. As a Deltek Premier Partner and creator of the Blackbox Connector, our team helps professional services firms fully integrate their business processes by connecting their front end and backend systems. We provide technology consulting, business solutions and application hosting for both Vision and Vantagepoint. Full Sail Partners has received the Deltek Partner of the Year and the Marketing Excellence Award multiple times throughout our firm's history. Keep Your Business on Course.

