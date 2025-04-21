Joey Tattoo Launches New Tattoo Apprenticeship Opportunities in North Jersey with Ink Different Tattoos

"...this is not just a great tattoo apprenticeship—it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from a true tattoo industry legend." - Paul-Anthony, Ink Different Tattoos Post this

"I figured out really fast that I could make a living… that made people happy," shared Joey in a recent video hosted on his Master Mentor page at BecomeATattooArtist.com. "There is a future in this."

"What people should know," shares Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different, "Is that this is not just a great tattoo apprenticeship—it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from a true tattoo industry legend who has been shaping the industry for the better, for decades."

With this launch, Ink Different continues to reshape how people become Tattoo Artists—offering structured paths into the industry with industry legends who prioritize quality, ethics, and career longevity. Whether you're a young aspiring artist or someone ready to pivot into a creative career, there's no better place to start than learning from the best.

