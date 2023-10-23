John A. Davidson to Receive NAIFA's Terry Headley Lifetime Defender Award

Davidson speaks on behalf of the entire community of financial professionals, as well as families, business owners, and other consumers, amplifying NAIFA's message on Capitol Hill in Washington and in Sacramento. Post this

He is a founding member of the NAIFA Congressional Council and is a regular participant in NAIFA advocacy events, including the annual Congressional Conference, August In-District meetings, and California state Legislative Days. Current members of Congress Davidson has recently met with include: Tom McClintock (CA-4), Mike Garcia (CA-27), Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), Zach Nunn (IA-3), Ralph Norman (SC-5), Kevin Hern (OK-1), Julia Brownley CA-26), and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (AZ). He is a Platinum level contributor to NAIFA's political action committee, IFAPAC. He has completed NAIFA's grassroots training course and holds the Financial Security Advocate badge.

"John Davidson sets a great example for all NAIFA members with his passion for political advocacy and support for IFAPAC," said NAIFA President Bryon Holz, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, LACP. "He speaks on behalf of the entire community of financial professionals, as well as families, business owners, and other consumers, amplifying NAIFA's message on Capitol Hill in Washington and in Sacramento. He offers an influential voice and is respected by numerous members of Congress and the Legislature. I am very pleased to congratulate John as the 2023 recipient of the Terry Headley Lifetime Defender Award."

Davidson will receive the award at NAIFA's National Leadership Conference and Belong awards celebration in Washington, D.C., on December 4. The next day, attendees of the event will meet with members of Congress on Capitol Hill to discuss the important work of insurance and financial advisors and the impact of legislation and regulations on their ability to serve Main Street consumers.

The Terry Headley Lifetime Defender Award recognizes a current NAIFA member who shows exemplary service to their profession, colleagues, and clients through their political advocacy and contributions to IFAPAC. NAIFA is the leading advocacy association for producers in the insurance and financial services industry, working for positive legislative and regulatory outcomes at the federal, interstate, and state levels. NAIFAPAC is a leading insurance political action committee with associated PACs in every state supporting selected candidates for legislative office. Participation in advocacy initiatives is one of the ways that association members are "good NAIFA citizens."

Former NAIFA President Terry Headley, LUTCF, LIC, FSS, had a long, distinguished record of service to NAIFA. He was recognized as a key NAIFA contact for multiple members of the Nebraska Congressional delegation and state legislators over the years. Headley served in leadership roles at the local, state, and national levels. He was also an IFAPAC Capitol Defender and Co-Commander-in-Chief.

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education, and networking along with awards, publications, and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA connects with members in 267 different local areas between State Chapters, Local Chapters, and Local Affiliates. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate, and federal levels.

[email protected], www.naifa.org

