John Boden To Bring Valuable Expertise and Leadership to i2k Connect, an AI Software Company

John graduated from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Engineering Physics.

"John's experience in startups and corporate development will make him a vital part of i2k Connect. His expertise in market expansion, product management, and strategic acquisitions will take us to the next level of our growth," said Becky Thomas, Chief Operating Officer.

About i2k Connect Inc. Founded in 2014, i2k Connect develops and deploys the i2k Connect® AI Platform. The software is game-changing AI technology that reduces by 90% the manual effort users spend to find, extract, and analyze unstructured data in documents across multiple silos of information. The i2k software creates value by helping users find often buried information, leading to better decision-making, safer, more efficient operations, and quantifiable bottom-line results. At i2k Connect our goal is to partner with our customers to solve their pressing needs. How can we help? For more information https://i2kconnect.com

