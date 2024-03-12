John Castro of Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law is Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Known for his expertise in personal injury, Attorney John Castro has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of complex legal issues and a dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes for his clients.
TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law is proud to announce that Personal Injury Attorney John Castro has been certified as a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. John Castro and the personal injury lawyers at Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law are dedicated to helping those who have been harmed by others, assisting them in receiving restitution for their injuries and losses. Mr. Castro's induction into the prestigious Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum is reserved for the top trial lawyers in the United States who have achieved million and multi-million-dollar verdicts, awards, and settlements. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication Mr. Castro has put into his practice over the years.
Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum is limited to less than 1% of lawyers in the United States and signifies excellence in advocacy. As a member, John Castro will have access to a national network of experienced colleagues for professional referral and information exchange in major cases. Mr. Castro is a graduate of the University of Florida, Levin College of the Law and specializes in personal injury litigation. He is committed to providing exemplary client service and excellence.
"I am very grateful for the opportunity to be recognized and a part of this esteemed group of legal professionals," says John Castro.
More About Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law:
Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law has offices in Tampa, Orlando, Lakeland, Key West, and Ocala, Florida. They handle a wide variety of personal injury and insurance claims, including those involving auto accidents, trucking accidents, dog bite injury, wrongful death, nursing home neglect and abuse, and more. The firm's mission is to provide "personalized attention for your personal injury" while leveraging resources and experience to help clients obtain fair compensation for a loss. For more information about the legal services offered at Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law, please call (888) 254-7119 or visit http://www.callmeonmycell.com.
