John Castro of Ligori & Ligori Attorneys at Law is Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Known for his expertise in personal injury, Attorney John Castro has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of complex legal issues and a dedication to achieving the best possible outcomes for his clients.

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law is proud to announce that Personal Injury Attorney John Castro has been certified as a life member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum. John Castro and the personal injury lawyers at Ligori & Ligori, Attorneys at Law are dedicated to helping those who have been harmed by others, assisting them in receiving restitution for their injuries and losses. Mr. Castro's induction into the prestigious Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum is reserved for the top trial lawyers in the United States who have achieved million and multi-million-dollar verdicts, awards, and settlements. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication Mr. Castro has put into his practice over the years.