John Coalson Joins the Board of Directors for CIMI (Card Issuance and Management, Inc.)

Coalson said he is excited to work on what he described as a "game-changing project."

"I fully support the mission of CIMI," Coalson said. "The CIMI Card meets a real need in the market, and I'm excited to help shape its future."

About John Coalson:

A retired partner of a major national law firm, Coalson has a distinguished career spanning more than four decades. For more than 25 years, his legal practice has focused on advising companies regarding application of state unclaimed property laws and local taxes to their businesses, including representation of companies in multistate audits, voluntary disclosures and unclaimed property and related consumer protection and regulatory issues associated with gift cards and other stored value cards and related issues.

During the course of his four-decade career, Coalson has advised almost half of the Fortune 100 on unclaimed property and state tax matters. He is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel, and served for more than a decade as an adjunct professor of law in the Emory University School of Law.

He has been listed among the Best Lawyers in America for more than 25 years and is recognized individually by Chambers USA as one of the country's leading tax lawyers. He is the author or co-author of more than two dozen publications, including the BNA Tax Management Portfolio Unclaimed Property, and more than 100 presentations and technical papers on unclaimed property and tax law.

Coalson served for more than 30 years as National Legal Counsel of the Arthritis Foundation, one of the largest national voluntary health agencies in the U.S.

About the CIMI Card:

Formally launched by CIMI in March 2025, the CIMI Card provides a full-service gift card issuing platform configurable to client needs and managed by experts. Engineered by industry specialists to support the next generation of closed-loop gift and loyalty cards, the CIMI Card platform addresses the modern complexities and headaches of gift card program engineering, card and wallet design, transaction processing reach, specialized data access, multiple distribution channels, program management details, and what has become hundreds of complex laws and accounting standards overseen by scores of government entities.

For more information about the CIMI Card, visit https://cimicard.com.

