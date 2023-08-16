John Dao Joins the Windfall Leadership Team as VP of Product

Windfall is the leading provider of accurate insights and democratized intelligence on people. John Dao will oversee Windfall's product function including Product Management, Product Operations, Product Design, and Data Research.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Windfall Data, Inc. ("Windfall"), the leading provider of accurate insights and democratized intelligence on people, announced today that John Dao has been named VP of Product. In this role, John will oversee Windfall's product function including Product Management, Product Operations, Product Design, and Data Research.

"We couldn't be more excited to have John join Windfall as our VP of Product," said Arup Banerjee, CEO and Co-Founder of Windfall. "His exceptional background in product leadership, strategy, and data analytics, coupled with his passion for building customer-focused cultures and teams, aligns perfectly with our company values. John's previous experience and background make him a valuable addition to our leadership team, and with John on board, we are confident that Windfall will continue to innovate and deliver world-class products and services to our customers across various industries."

John brings over 15 years of experience as a results-oriented product leader driving strategy, product design, and launching first-class products and services. Prior to joining Windfall, John worked at DIRECTV, Remined, Hitachi Consulting, and most recently was the Head of Product Management at Quantum Metric where he helped enterprise brands in retail, travel, and financial services build better product experiences. John has the proven track record of building and scaling high-performing teams that achieve commercial success and is passionate about building customer-centric and collaborative cultures that intersect design thinking and data analytics.

"Windfall is an exceptional company with an incredible culture and product", said John. "The team has achieved remarkable customer growth by helping companies improve their sales and marketing activation, leading to significant business results. I'm thrilled to join such a talented team and look forward to partnering with our customers to evolve the Windfall platform."

ABOUT WINDFALL:

Windfall is a people intelligence and AI company that gives go-to-market teams actionable insights. By democratizing access to people data, organizations can intelligently prioritize go-to-market resources to drive greater business outcomes. Powered by best-in-class machine learning and propensity modeling, Windfall activates insights into workflows that engage the right people for each respective organization. More than 800 data-driven organizations use Windfall to power their business. For more information, see www.windfall.com.

Media Contact

Rick Lindquist, Windfall, 1 (415) 617-9169, [email protected], www.windfall.com

SOURCE Windfall