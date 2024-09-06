John Eagleton Appointed as New Tennis Director at Longboat Key's Cedars Tennis Club

"We are excited to welcome John Eagleton to our team. His proven track record and deep understanding of the game make him the ideal leader to take our tennis program to new heights." Post this

In his new role, John will lead Cedars Tennis Club's efforts to enhance both on-court and off-court experiences for members and guests. His immediate focus will be on providing exceptional service to current members while implementing new programs and events that will elevate the club's tennis offerings. As part of this initiative, John will host weekend clinics for various skill levels, allowing members to experience his innovative coaching techniques firsthand.

"I'm thrilled to join Cedars Tennis Club and look forward to contributing to the community here at Longboat Key," said John Eagleton. "Together with the talented team at Cedars, we will work to create an unparalleled tennis experience that caters to players of all ages and abilities."

John's appointment is also a strategic collaboration with SportsEdTV, where he serves as Tennis Director and co-founder. SportsEdTV, a global leader in online sports education, will work closely with Cedars Tennis Club to introduce innovative content and training methodologies, helping to promote the club and its offerings to a wider audience. This includes the creation of a dedicated landing page on SportsEdTV, highlighting John's expertise and the unique programs available at Cedars.

Larry Starr, owner of Cedars Tennis Club, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are excited to welcome John Eagleton to our team. His proven track record and deep understanding of the game make him the ideal leader to take our tennis program to new heights. With the support of SportsEdTV, we are confident that Cedars will become a premier destination for tennis enthusiasts."

As John Eagleton steps into his new role, both Cedars Tennis Club and SportsEdTV are committed to providing an enriching and engaging tennis environment for all members and guests. The partnership between these two organizations promises to bring fresh energy and innovative approaches to tennis instruction, community engagement, and member satisfaction.

About Cedars Tennis Club Cedars Tennis Club is a premier tennis facility located in Longboat Key, Florida. The club offers top-tier tennis programs, events, and facilities for players of all ages and skill levels. With a focus on community, excellence, and enjoyment of the sport, Cedars Tennis Club is dedicated to providing a world-class tennis experience.

About SportsEdTV SportsEdTV is a leading online sports education platform that provides free instructional content and coaching resources for athletes, coaches, and sports enthusiasts worldwide. With a mission to democratize access to high-quality sports education, SportsEdTV reaches millions of users globally through its expert-led videos, articles, and community engagement.

Media Contact

Jana Troyer, Cooper Road Marketing, 1 (941) 915-5265, [email protected]

SOURCE Cedars Tennis Club