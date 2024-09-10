John F. Lugger releases second volume of 'Denominations: From God or Man?'

New book compares Orthodox, Anglican, and Lutheran churches with the church established by Christ

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- John F. Lugger returns to the publishing scene with the release of "Denominations: From God or Man? Volume Two" (published by AuthorHouse). This insightful book continues the five-part series dedicated to exploring God's intentions for his church, as revealed in Scripture.

Volume Two picks up where Volume One left off, delving deeper into the examination and comparison of the Orthodox, Anglican, and Lutheran churches against the backdrop of the church established by Christ in the first century. By placing the major beliefs, doctrines, and practices of these denominations alongside Christ's teachings and His Holy Word, Lugger uncovers significant discrepancies, many of which remain unknown to the majority of parishioners within these faiths.

First chapter of the book delves into the Orthodox Church, exploring its organization, authority base, beliefs, worship structure, and the power dynamics imposed on the laity based upon "apostolic succession." Here, the author critiques the "Seven Ecumenical Councils" and their establishment of "canons," which he argues are actually man-made, misleading, and fallacious. The second chapter then turns to the Anglican (Episcopal) Church, examining its theology, organizational structure, and the introduction of "experience" and "reason" alongside Scripture. This addition, the author notes, has led to interpretations allowing women and homosexuals into leadership roles, diverging from traditional Scriptural authority. The final chapter looks at the Lutheran Church, which emerged from the Reformation movement led by Martin Luther. Here, Lugger argues that while Lutherans modified some Catholic beliefs, they retained others, including a restrictive liturgy for "faith only salvation" and tradition for confessions and creeds.

"Denominations are hailed as a good thing in this country and around the world, and tolerance of all beliefs is encouraged. When the Words of God are placed side-by-side with the doctrines of these denominational beliefs, one must choose—God or Man?" Lugger says. "This book helps the reader delve into the Word and perhaps answer questions concerning their denomination."

"Denominations: From God or Man? Volume Two" is now available in print and eBook formats at major online retailers. To get a copy, visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/852231-denominations-from-god-or-man.

About the Author

Having earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from Ohio State University, John F. Lugger had just begun a career in that vocation when he met Charlene, whom he soon married in the spring of '74. Lugger, a life-long Lutheran and Charlene, a member of the Church of Christ, had some decisions to make concerning their respective faiths. After attending both congregations and studying the Scriptures for a good two years, Lugger realized he needed to make a change. For one thing, he realized he was not saved by being baptized as an infant in his denomination. Instead, the Scriptures spoke of a different plan where he had to be old enough to understand what he was doing — to believe, repent, confess, and then to be baptized/immersed to be forgiven of sin. Following his obedience to the Gospel, Lugger developed a passion for writing and, not surprisingly, his extensive studies and denominational background have given him a unique perspective to author this second of five volumes on "Denominations: From God or Man?"

