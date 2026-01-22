John Foster Named President of Wolf & Associates and Bill Wolf to Serve as Board Chair

"After more than three decades of building this firm and serving the organic community, I am passing the title of President to John Foster. I do so with real confidence and a deep sense of continuity," said Bill Wolf. Post this

"I have had the privilege of working with the best and brightest in the organic sector for 30+ years, with so many organic leaders from whom I've learned profound insights, including from our founder Bill Wolf," said Foster, who first started as an organic inspector in 1995. "I look forward to helping Bill exercise his deep commitment to the organic industry in new, fresh ways!"

Wasting no time as 2026 commences, W& A is a proud sponsor of the 2026 Accredited Certifiers Association (ACA) Summit hosted this week, January 21 through 23, in Albuquerque, NM. As W& A always uses its expert lens to prevent and resolve problems, the firm will bring a real lens to ACA Summit's Happy Hour today with an organic-themed photo booth

"We thought, okay, people think all these organic certifiers are just going to geek out on regulations and in-depth organic certification issues, so let's show the world how much FUN organic certifiers can have at the ACA Summit," said Foster, who in his career has served as a prior executive director for accredited certifier Oregon Tilth. "Just watch us organic nerds rock it at the ACA Summit."

"This passing of the baton to John Foster gives me immense confidence that Wolf & Associates will continue to fulfill its mission by serving our clients exceptionally well and protecting their business growth. These are rather uncertain times and through John's leadership and broad expertise, he and our team of Organic Specialists will bring certainty to our clients. In so doing, the organic industry will thrive."

ABOUT WOLF & ASSOCIATES: Founded in 1995 by Bill Wolf with a vision to benefit agriculture, the environment, and society, Wolf & Associates is a specialized consultancy with an international network of more than 30 subject matter experts in organic, sustainable and regenerative practices at all links of production and commerce. Wolf & Associates' mission is to deliver strategic expertise to help organic, socially- and environmentally-responsible products and projects reach their full potential—and flourish. For more information about Wolf & Associates visit https://organicspecialists.com/. Stay current on organic industry news and issues by following Wolf & Associates LinkedIn here.

