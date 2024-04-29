John Greene Takes Helm as CEO of Mytra Consulting, Steering Success with Telecom Consulting Expertise

Telecom Industry Veteran to Lead Advisory Firm's Next Phase of Growth

ANDERSON, Ind., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mytra Consulting, an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications and electric utility sectors, today announced the appointment of John Greene as CEO. Bringing extensive experience from decades in the broadband and telecoms sectors, Greene is set to spearhead Mytra's growth and steer its strategic course.

"We are thrilled to welcome John as our new CEO," said Bill Bell, Co-founder and COO of Mytra Consulting. "His engineering experience, knowledge of the regulatory landscape, understanding of the broadband sector, and ability to encourage creativity will be tremendous benefits as we move into our next expansion stage. John's leadership will enable our staff to provide our clients with unparalleled service across the telecom industry."

Greene joins Mytra from his recent role as CEO of New Lisbon Holdings, Inc., where he successfully drove growth and diversification across the company's telecommunications subsidiaries. His career has spanned senior leadership positions at prominent industry organizations, including tenures as Chairman of the Board at Hoosier Net, Treasurer and Board Member at the Telecommunication Industry Association (TIA), Chief Engineer for Great Plains Communications, and leadership positions at Bellcore and BellSouth.

"I am honored and excited to join the exceptional team at Mytra Consulting," said Greene. "This firm has established itself as a trusted partner to organizations navigating the complexities of the modern digital economy. We will build upon Mytra's strong foundation, delivering innovative solutions that create lasting value for our clients as they strive to maintain a competitive edge."

Greene has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to advancing telecommunications infrastructure and advocating for rural broadband providers. "With a remarkable career spanning engineering and operations, and corporate leadership, Greene's appointment reinforces Mytra Consulting's focus," said Heather Lermont-Pape, Mytra Consulting's Chief Learning Officer. "John's vision and deep sector knowledge will prove pivotal in driving the company and empowering our clients to thrive amid rapidly evolving market dynamics."

"In rural companies, leadership development and mentorship are crucial, especially when navigating internal promotion challenges," said Greene. "Mytra Consulting offers tailored advisory services for the telecommunications and electric utility sectors. With expertise in strategic growth and talent development, we're here to support our clients every step of the way."

About Mytra Consulting

Mytra Consulting is an advisory services firm specializing in the telecommunications, information technology, and electric utility industries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including strategic planning, business development, change management, and more, to clients across the United States. Headquartered in Anderson, Indiana, Mytra Consulting is committed to delivering valuable expertise and empowering clients to achieve their goals successfully. For more information about Mytra Consulting, please visit www.Mytraconsulting.com.

[email protected]

