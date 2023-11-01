John H. Snyder PLLC adds Two New Partners to Become Snyder, Hayes & Muchnick LLP

The firm and its clients will benefit from Danny and Morgan's unique expertise supporting our clients as they seek to participate, grow and become leaders in the growing green economy. Post this

The addition of Hayes and Muchnick marks a major expansion of the firm's capabilities in the burgeoning green energy sector, bringing a world-class clientele, worldwide business relationships, and a vision to create the 21st century professional services firm. The firm has unparalleled expertise in navigating the complex landscape of law, finance and government on behalf of businesses seeking to participate in the burgeoning green economy.

With over 25 years of experience in project development and structured finance, Hayes will bring his expertise in advising clients on innovative financial and development solutions to support their growth goals. His proficiency lies at the crossroads of green energy, sustainable infrastructure, and finance. Serving as a Registered Lobbyist for the U.S. House of Representatives, he specializes in environmental and energy-related affairs.

"Danny Hayes is the most talented and creative dealmaker I have ever met," stated John H. Snyder, the firm's managing partner. "Danny brings enormous energy and passion to everything he does. I am very excited that Danny and his team will exponentially expand our ability to serve our clients' legal, business, and capital markets needs."

With over 15 years of experience in Congress and the private sector, Muchnick played a pivotal role in creating the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as Senior Professional Staff to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. He also managed key portfolios at the American Institute of Aeronautics & Astronautics (AIAA) and led communications teams at Unisys Corporation focusing on DHS and TSA, as well as serving as the Director of Legislative Affairs for Turner Government and Public Affairs.

"Morgan Muchnick is a brilliant policy expert and astute political analyst," said Snyder. "Morgan has been on the bleeding edge of technology policy for his entire career. We are privileged to have Morgan leading our government relations practice."



Snyder is a seasoned attorney with a diverse legal background. After clerking for a federal judge, Snyder practiced for seven years at Proskauer Rose LLP, a major New York law firm, where he handled commercial litigation with an emphasis on SEC and FINRA matters and securities litigation including the successful defense of a public company accused of stock option backdating. Snyder has represented both Debtors and Creditors in Bankruptcy proceedings, handling both legal and business matters. He also has experience representing public companies in SEC issues, individuals and companies in FINRA matters, and has defended companies in class actions, including a significant ERISA class action. Snyder has provided personal counsel to numerous senior executives in sensitive cases and represented heads of state. He has been appointed by federal judges in the Southern District of New York a mediator in civil rights disputes. Snyder earned his undergraduate degree from Brown University with honors. He earned his law degree from Harvard Law School.

